bidadoo Achieves Record Quarter With Over 70% Growth in Sales - eBay Verified Condition Accelerates Demand in bidadoo's Online Marketplace

bidadoo's Record-Breaking Quarter (Q3) 2023 vs. 2022 Featured:

70% Growth in Sales

76% Growth in Units Sold

Over 136% Growth in Strategic or International Accounts

78% of Sales were Made by Out-of-State / Province Buyers

20 Times More Views per Item than Many Other Auction Platforms

Top Placement to 135 Million eBay Active Buyers

132 Countries Represented on Typical Tuesday - "Auction Day"

"bidadoo has become a true partner in helping us remarket our used fleet," says Alan Wolkenhauer, Director of Asset Management, for Allegiance Crane & Equipment. "Their platform, flexibility and transparent process allow us to customize how we sell our equipment based on our needs so we can maximize the return on our capital assets. The communication, responsiveness, and consistency we receive from the entire bidadoo team has helped build the trust needed to form a great partnership."

"We are very proud of the recent growth our team has been able to achieve with the same bidadoo commitment to quality and service. bidadoo was a pioneer for trusted, online auctions 20 years ago, and the world now accepts this model to be a standard part of the industry. Our eBay partnership gives us incredible reach and scale to continue to grow with our customers. This past quarter, we also had great adoption of our new SnapShot app, which gives our customers even more options to quickly and efficiently sell with bidadoo" says Howard Hawk, bidadoo President.

Below are some recent sales results by bidadoo, reflecting the trust, scalability, and reach of the bidadoo and eBay marketplace.

2012 Demag AC100/4L All Terrain Crane - $275,000

2015 Caterpillar 988K Articulated Wheel Loader - $249,000

Articulated Wheel Loader - 2019 Bell B45E 6X6 Articulated Off-Road Dump Truck - $165,300

2019 Caterpillar 316FL Excavator Trackhoe - $140,000

2014 Peterbilt 348 T/A 28' Century Rollback Delivery Tow Truck - $121,300

2020 Tadano GR-150XL-3 15 Ton Compact Rough Terrain Crane - $190,100

2023 Caterpillar 299D3 Skid Steer Track Loader $102,000

2016 John Deere 644K Wheel Loader Tractor - $105,400

Wheel Loader Tractor - 2020 Vermeer Navigator D20x22 S3 Horizontal Directional Drill - $145,100

1997 Caterpillar D9R Crawler Dozer A/C Cab Tractor - $100,000

2014 Kenworth T370 Mechanics Truck - $75,450

2022 Kubota SVL97-2 Skid Steer Track Crawler - $51,400

2013 JLG E450AJ 45' Electric Articulating Boom Lift - $30,600

2016 JLG 1055 55' 4WD 10,000 lbs Telescopic Reach Forklift - $63,500

If you are interested in selling with bidadoo and taking advantage of the power of bidadoo on eBay, contact a bidadoo consultant today for an equipment and truck auction appraisal and valuation. If you're interested in viewing the full catalog of items available in this week's auction, or every Tuesday, please go to http://www.bidadoo.com/auctions.

About bidadoo

bidadoo is the largest and most trusted online auction service on the world's largest auction marketplace, eBay. With eBay's 135+ million active buyers around the globe, bidadoo provides equipment sellers access to the world's largest online auction marketplace, with its long-term partnership with eBay. bidadoo provides professional remarketing for used construction equipment, rental and municipal fleets, trucks, and other capital assets to many of the world's largest equipment and fleet companies. Check out our weekly online auctions at http://www.bidadoo.com.

Media Contact

Doug Thayer, bidadoo Inc., 2064429000, [email protected], https://www.bidadoo.com

SOURCE bidadoo Inc.