Bidease Welcomes Dennis Mink as New Chief Marketing Officer

Bidease, a leading programmatic advertising platform, has announced the hiring of Dennis Mink as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Dennis, with extensive experience in the ad tech industry, will lead Bidease's global marketing strategy, focusing on brand building, demand generation, and expanding market presence. His appointment marks a significant step in Bidease's growth plans as the company continues to innovate and deliver top-tier programmatic solutions to marketers worldwide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bidease, a leading programmatic advertising platform, is excited to announce the appointment of Dennis Mink as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Dennis will lead the global marketing strategy, driving growth and expanding Bidease's market presence across key regions.

Dennis Mink brings a wealth of experience in the ad tech industry, with a proven track record of building and scaling marketing operations for high-growth companies. Prior to joining Bidease, Dennis was instrumental in the success of multiple ad tech companies, including his tenure at Liftoff, where he built and led the marketing team, contributing significantly to the company's growth from $5 million to over $1 billion in revenue.

"Dennis is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the mobile advertising ecosystem. His expertise in demand generation, brand building, and community-driven marketing will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint," said Boris Abaev, CEO of Bidease. "We are thrilled to have him on board as we enter our next phase of growth."

At Bidease, Dennis will be responsible for overseeing the company's global marketing efforts, including brand strategy, demand generation, content marketing, and product marketing. His leadership will be key in driving Bidease's mission to deliver innovative programmatic solutions that empower marketers to achieve their goals.

"I am thrilled to join Bidease at such a pivotal time in the company's journey. Bidease has a strong foundation with so much potential, and I look forward to working with the team to build on this success, driving new levels of growth and customer engagement," said Dennis Mink, Chief Marketing Officer at Bidease.

About Bidease

Bidease is a fully transparent DSP (Demand Side Platform) that helps marketers achieve their performance goals through the power of mobile programmatic advertising. By combining advanced targeting capabilities, real-time analytics, and a commitment to transparency, Bidease empowers marketers to drive results and maximize ROI.

