Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race predicted using Vedic Astrology on June 2, 2024

When Donald Trump found guilty of all 34 charges in hush money trial on May 30, 2024, Vedic Astrologer Kathir Subbiah, aka KT Astrologer came up with his US presidential election prediction. He posted a video in his YouTube channel on June 02, 2024. He mentioned that the Kamala Harris is creating guru mangal yoga and kela yoga that will put her make her the inteim president of the united states between between July 13, 2024 and Sep 30, 2024. Likewise his prediction is coming TRUE as biden dropped out on July 21, 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kathir Subbiah aka KT Astrologer is a writer, author, vedic astrologer, trader, software engineer at Microsoft Corporation, digital content creator at http://youtube.com/ktastrotv based in California. He graduated from BITS, Pilani, India with a master degree in Software Systems. KT Astrologer predicted 2016 and 2020 US presidential election outcome correctly based on vedic astrology.

On May 30, 2024 Donald Trump was convicted and found guilty of all 34 charges in hush money trial. During that time, KT Astrologer has posted a prediction in his Youtube channel for the outcome for 2024 US presidential election on June 02, 2024. Here is the link to his video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enPZbY0eOZ8

He mentioned that Former President Donald Trump is going to start a fortune phase, while Biden to lose fortune. He also mentioned that the Kamala Harris is creating guru mangal yoga and kela yoga that will put her make her the interim president of the united states between between July 13, 2024 and Sep 30, 2024. Likewise his prediction is coming TRUE as biden dropped out on July 21, 2024.

Here is the transcript of the full video:

Hello Friends, This is kathir from KTAstro channel.

In this video, I will be analyzing the outcome of the US presidential election that will be held on Tuesday Nov 05, 2024 based on Vedic Astrology.

First we will take a look at the chart of Republican Presential Candidate, Donald Trump, who was the former president of the United States. He was born on Friday, June 14, 1946 at 10:54:00 AM in New York. He belongs to Simha Lagna and Vrischika Rasi, which is the Scorpio Moon Sign. He has been running a favorable Jupiter mahadasha since the year 2016. Jupiter mahadasha is a period of 16 years. He will be running Jupiter mahadasha until 2032.

As of Thursday May 30, 2024, former US president Trump was convicted and found guilty of all 34 charges in the hush money trial. When he received the conviction on May 30, 2024, Saturn and the moon were in close conjunction. He is going through ardhashtama sani which caused this problem. Saturn will be going retrograde on June 29, 2024 that is a good news for Donald Trump. Saturn will start working in favor of Trump.

Now, let's take a look at the chart of the current US president Joe Biden. He was born on Friday November 20, 1942 at 8:30 AM in PA. He belongs to Vrischika Lagna and Mesha Rasi which is Aries Moon Sign. As of today, May 31, 2024, he is going through a very good fortune phase with Saturn transit on his 11th house of labha sthana. Saturn will deliver good fortune for him but only until June 29, 2024. Retrograde Saturn will affect the fortunes for current president Joe Biden. At the same time, Retrograde Saturn will increase the fortunes for former president Donald Trump.

Apart from this, I would like to talk about the chart of Kamala Harris, who is the current vice president of the United States. She was born on Tuesday, October 20, 1964 at 9:28 PM in Oakland, California. Presently, she is going through a favorable Rahu mahadasha. Jupiter and Ketu are making trine aspect to form Kela Yoga which will trigger sudden and short-lived fortunes for her birth chart. It indicates a possibility that she may become the president of United States for a few weeks. This would be anywhere between July 13, 2024 and Sep 30, 2024.

Now, I would like to revisit the US presidential election outcome. Saturn will be in retrograde between June 29, 2024 and Nov 14, 2024 which will give a big fortune to Donald Trump. With this, I can conclude the election is going to be a clear victory for former president Donald Trump. I predict that Donald Trump will be re-elected as president on Nov 05, 2024.

Media Contact

Kathir Subbiah, Betelgeuse LLC, 1 5104704161, [email protected], https://www.ktastro.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Betelgeuse LLC