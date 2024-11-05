Bielat Santore & Company Sells Jersey Girls, Old Bridge, New Jersey

Bielat Santore Sells Another NJ Bar

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is plausible to say that Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey has sold more restaurants and bars in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Add one more to that list. Jersey Girls, a closed bar located on Route 35 in the Lawrence Harbor section of Old Bridge Township has been sold according to Bielat Santore & Company's sales associate, Bob Gillis.

The bar has a long history going back to the 1980's, when it was a popular bar called Harbor Lights. As the bar business and drinking habits changed over the years, the location evolved into a Go-Go bar, then a Gentlemen's Club and most recently into Jersey Girls, an adult themed nightclub which was only open for private parties.

The bar had been closed for some time when the property owners, long-time clients of both Bielat Santore & Company and Gillis gave the firm an exclusive listing agreement to sell both the real estate, a half-acre lot on Route 35, and a Class "C" plenary retail consumption liquor license. This would not be an easy sale. With the business closed and current economic conditions causing banks to be reluctant to finance a start-up, the company had its work cut out for them. Mr. Gillis persevered and through one of his many contacts was able to secure private financing to facilitate a sale.

Bielat Santore & Company, as with every listing it takes, managed the entire sale process; including but limited to, negotiating the transaction structure, preparing a letter of intent, providing the attorneys with a first draft of a contract, processing the liquor license application, procuring the financing, and ultimately closing the deal. That is precisely why Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey has sold more restaurants and bars in New Jersey than any other real estate company.

After minor renovations and branding, the new owners will be opening an adult themed Cabaret called Sweethearts, with a targeted grand opening in early November 2024.

About Bielat Santore & Company

Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.

Media Contact

Robert Gillis, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, [email protected], https://www.njrestaurantsforsale.com/

SOURCE Bielat Santore & Company