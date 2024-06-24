Bielat Santore & Company Sells Jimmy's American Grill in Bordentown, New Jersey

B2 Bistro - And An American Grill

BORDENTOWN, N.J., June 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's American Grill, located at 140 Route 130, Bordentown, New Jersey was just sold to the regional restaurant company B2 Bistro + Bar, according to Barry Bielat of, Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey, the broker for the sale. This marks the seventh restaurant owned and operated by the extremely successful and capable B2 Bistro + Bar organization. Bielat Santore & Company has been the broker of record for the last five restaurant locations.

Jimmy's American Grill has enjoyed a reputation of giving guests a dining experience that is unforgettable, providing a choice of sitting in the main dining room, handsome bar, private room or out on the outdoor patio. At full capacity, the restaurant can hold between 250 and 300 people, Jimmy's American Grill describes itself as "NJ's Largest Indoor-Outdoor Dining Experience" in Google listings. The restaurant should be able to maintain that description under new name and ownership B2 Bistro + Bar.

Robert Gillis, a sales associate with Bielat Santore & Company, more familiar to some as "Diner Bob," for his experience in the sale of diners in New Jersey, had established a sound business relationship with Jimmy Manetas the owner of several diners and Jimmy's American Grill. With that relationship in place, Manetas gave Gillis the listing when it came time to sell. Although Mr. Gillis has listings throughout central Jersey, he primarily covers Mercer and Burlington counties.

Based on the "garden to table" concept, B2's talented team transforms the freshest locally-sourced ingredients into delectable culinary creations reminiscent of the American and Mediterranean bistro-style of cooking. The bar features an eclectic wine list, a continuously rotating selection of draft beers, and a raft of expertly crafted cocktails. B2 specializes in barrel-aged spirits and use fresh seasonal fruit in its drinks. B2 Bistro's menu includes fresh seafood, burgers, steaks, wood-fired pizza, sushi and always the best craft beers on tap. B2 Bistro + Bar has restaurants in Reading, Pennsylvania, Red Bank, Point Pleasant Beach, North Brunswick, Toms River, Bayville and now in Bordentown New Jersey.

