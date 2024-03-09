Bielat Santore & Company Sells Kuo Social, Robbinsville, New Jersey

Bielat Santore Named Exclusive Broker
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is an old Chinese proverb that says, 'be not afraid of growing slowly, be afraid only of standing still.' That seems to be the slogan of the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, which has acquired its fourth restaurant location; this one in Robbinsville, Mercer County, New Jersey, which just happens to be the former Kuo Social Chinese Restaurant. Kuo Social was once rated as the top Chinese Restaurant in New Jersey, but recently had remained closed for 18 months. It has been sold according to Richard. Santore, Vice President of Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, Monmouth County, New Jersey, the broker for the sale.
The professionally designed, decorated, and equipped 6,277 square foot restaurant and bar located in Robbinsville, is the anchor of the Lofts at Town Center; one of New Jersey's most prized neighborhoods in Mercer County, near the intersection of U.S. Route 130 and Route 33. The Center is a mix of about 1,000 housing units, including loft-style condominiums, townhouses, duplexes, single-family homes, and retail space. The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, which already owns and operates, Harpoon Willy's, Wall Township, New Jersey, Half Moon Point, Point Pleasant, New Jersey and is in the midst of renovating and opening a third restaurant in Waretown, New Jersey, "Three Story Grill," will open its "polished casual" pub-style restaurant and bar concept following minor renovations to the space.
"I have worked with the principals of the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group for many years," says Santore. "They are good people who really have a handle on the restaurant business and have ramped up their expansion plans moving forward. The Group is seeking to open 10-15 new restaurants within the next five years. I am incredibly pleased to say that Bielat Santore & Company has been selected as the 'exclusive broker' for the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, and has been authorized to locate, evaluate, and negotiate all future restaurant locations."
The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group is internally funded, has established banking relationships, is corporately managed and can move expeditiously toward closing on the right locations. So, if you are considering the sale of your restaurant (preferably land, building and liquor license), contact Bielat Santore & Company by telephone, 732.531.4200 or by email [email protected].
There is another old Chinese proverb that says," he who hesitates is lost." Action leads to success; delay does not!
