Bielat Santore & Company Sells Kuo Social, Robbinsville, New Jersey

"I have worked with the principals of the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group for many years," says Santore. "They are good people who really have a handle on the restaurant business and have ramped up their expansion plans moving forward. The Group is seeking to open 10-15 new restaurants within the next five years. I am incredibly pleased to say that Bielat Santore & Company has been selected as the 'exclusive broker' for the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, and has been authorized to locate, evaluate, and negotiate all future restaurant locations."

The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group is internally funded, has established banking relationships, is corporately managed and can move expeditiously toward closing on the right locations. So, if you are considering the sale of your restaurant (preferably land, building and liquor license), contact Bielat Santore & Company by telephone, 732.531.4200 or by email [email protected].

There is another old Chinese proverb that says," he who hesitates is lost." Action leads to success; delay does not!

Richard Santore, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, [email protected], https://www.njrestaurantsforsale.com/

