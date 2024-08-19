Bielat Santore & Company Sells Laurel Harbor Marina and Yacht Club

Lanoka Harbor, Ocean County, NJ Marina Sold

LANOKA HARBOR, N.J., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bielat Santore & Company is the premier real estate firm in New Jersey when it comes to the sale and acquisition of food and beverage related businesses and real estate. Sales associate Robert Gillis, aka "Diner Bob," is known for his interaction with diner and breakfast-lunch café owners throughout the state in representing the firm. So how did the sale of this popular marina come about? Well simply put, Mr. Gillis hit the "high seas" to make the sale!

The Laurel Harbor Marina and Yacht Club, located at 502 Laurel Blvd., Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, a 156 slip, protected marina situated on the Jersey Shore in the heart of Ocean County, has been sold. It was owned and operated by the Spalliero family for over twenty years. As fate would have it, the Spalliero family, with a wide array of real estate holdings, also has a long professional relationship with both Mr. Gillis and Bielat Santore & Company.

"In all honesty, the sale process for the 156-slip marina accommodating boats from 20 to 50 feet was a real challenge," notes Gillis. The business included slip rentals, a marine repair shop, winter storage, shrink wrapping, gas, the sale of parts, merchandise, ramp keys, etc. The firm had no problem finding prospective buyers, however. The marina generated a great deal of interest, producing dozens of qualified buyers. The former owner had developed a tight-knit, family-oriented environment and really wanted a buyer, preferably another family, to continue the legacy they had created. After considering several offers, Mr. Gillis was able to negotiate acceptable terms with the right buyer; a family from Jackson, New Jersey that recently sold a large mobile home park they had owned and operated for years.

Bielat Santore & Company has sold various marinas over the years. Now, Mr. Gillis with the knowledge he acquired during the past year, and the lineup of marina buyers he collected, has "set sail" in pursuit of additional marina listings, concentrating on the Jersey Shore, specifically those marinas in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

