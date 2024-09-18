Bielat Santore & Company Sells Max Devros Restaurant, Manasquan, NJ

Bielat Santore Brings Coastal Canteen to Manasquan

MANASQUAN, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jersey Shore Restaurant Group, renowned for its hospitality, quality, and community-focused restaurant concepts, has acquired its fifth location, the former Max Devros restaurant on Main Street in Manasquan, Monmouth County, New Jersey. The acquisition was brokered by Richard Santore of Bielat Santore & Company, based in Allenhurst, Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group currently operates Harpoon Willy's in Wall Township, New Jersey, Half Moon Point in Point Pleasant, New Jersey and is set to open another Harpoon Willy's in Robbinsville, New Jersey Q4 2024. The company is also renovating a fourth restaurant, Three Story Grill, in Waretown, New Jersey.

The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group plans to transform the Manasquan location into its newest concept, Coastal Canteen. This restaurant will offer a flavor-forward dining experience inspired by the culinary traditions of Mexico, northern Africa, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean. Coastal Canteen will feature a coastal ambiance, thoughtfully prepared dishes, and an extensive cocktail menu highlighting tequilas, mezcals, and rums from these regions. The restaurant is scheduled to open in Q1 2025.

Bielat Santore & Company is the exclusive broker for the Jersey Shore Restaurant Group and is authorized to locate, evaluate, and negotiate future restaurant locations. The Jersey Shore Restaurant Group is internally funded, has established banking relationships, and is corporately managed, allowing for quick closures on suitable locations. For those considering selling their restaurant, contact Bielat Santore & Company at 732.531.4200 or [email protected].

Media Contact

Richard Santore, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, [email protected], https://www.njrestaurantsforsale.com/

SOURCE Bielat Santore & Company