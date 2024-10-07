Bielat Santore & Company Sells Perkins Restaurant, Forked River, New Jersey

"This is the second Perkins Restaurant in New Jersey I have sold to the same multi-unit IHOP franchisee. The first was in Woodbridge, New Jersey." - Richard Santore Post this

IHOP, also began as a family restaurant chain serving pancakes and a wide variety of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items in 1958. Both IHOP and Denny's have captured a good deal of the Perkins fall-out and have rebranded former Perkins into their brands.

Bielat Santore & Company specializes in the sale of all hospitality-type properties, which include but are not limited to, restaurants, catering complexes, taverns, golf courses, marinas, and hotels. Most of the firm's transactions include real estate, as did this sale. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company.

Media Contact

Richard Santore, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, [email protected], https://www.njrestaurantsforsale.com/

SOURCE Bielat Santore & Company