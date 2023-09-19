Bielat Santore & Company Sells P.J. Sweeney's Irish Pub, Brick Township, New Jersey

MJ's - Another Brick in the Wall

ALLENHURST, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of New Jersey's fastest growing restaurant companies, MJ's Restaurants, has just purchased their eighth restaurant. MJ's newest acquisition is the former P.J. Sweeney's Irish Pub located on Brick Boulevard in Brick Township, Ocean County, New Jersey. The broker for the sale was Richard R. Santore of Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey. Bielat Santore & Company is MJ's exclusive real estate broker and has selected the sites, negotiated the transactions, and secured financing for all the company's eight locations.

P.J. Sweeney's had a successful fifteen-year run in Brick, but it was time for a change. Sweeney's mid-point location between MJ's restaurant in Bayville, Ocean County, New Jersey and Neptune, Monmouth County, New Jersey perked the company's interest in the location. According to MJ's principal, Angelo DiCapua, "Toms River – Bricktown is a vibrant marketplace that we have been looking to enter for some time. We saw the opportunity for economies of scale in Brick, being able to shift labor between three stores and fill a gap in the marketplace we had no presence in.

MJ's restaurants specialize in standard American fare, with an attention to taste and quality in a fun-filled, sports-bar style environment. Each location has its own unique charm and relaxing atmosphere. Their pizza is the best in the area; thin or traditional crust! Mouth-watering chef's choices and drink specials are featured daily, along with live entertainment 4-5 nights a week. MJ's happy hour is the best in the area, every Monday - Friday at the bar.

The property will undergo cosmetic renovations to transform the existing facility into an MJ's restaurant. MJ's is expected to open for business on or about November 1, 2023, at 447 Brick Blvd, Brick, New Jersey.

Other MJ's New Jersey restaurants are located at: Route 537 and Sycamore Avenue in Tinton Falls, Highway 35 in Middletown, Highway 66, Neptune, Highway 34 in Matawan, Myrtle Avenue in Long Branch, Summerhill Road in Spotswood, and Bay Boulevard on the Barnegat Bay in Berkeley Township. All the MJ's restaurants have been well-received and are extremely popular.

Already looking ahead toward #9, MJ's is actively pursuing new locations. All site selection is managed by Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey.

About Bielat Santore & Company

Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.

Media Contact

Richard Santore, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, [email protected], https://www.123bsc.com/

SOURCE Bielat Santore & Company