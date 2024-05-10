Bielat Santore & Company Sells Princeton Farmhouse, Hopewell, New Jersey

Firm Uses "Team Approach" To Sell

HOPEWELL, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The yet-to-be-built catering facility identified as the 'Princeton Farmhouse' has been sold," according to Barry Bielat of Bielat Santore & Company, Allenhurst, New Jersey the broker for the sale. Bielat states that although he was the lead broker, sales associate Robert Gillis listed the property. The purchaser was a client of his partner Richard Santore, making the closing of this sale a real team effort.

The property that is located on Carter Road in Hopewell, New Jersey, was designated the "Princeton Farmhouse" by its former owner who had plans to renovate the building into a catering facility. Although the property received preliminary and final approvals in 2022, construction of the project never commenced. Plans called for a modern barn-style structure, designed to give the original farmhouse, which was built in 1830, the look and feel of a New England country manor. Weathered exterior walls, juxtaposed by plaster and massive windows were to be trimmed with a fieldstone walkway. Reclaimed and repurposed wood were to be used for the building design. An indoor-outdoor hand-stacked stone fireplace borders a 1,700 square foot deck allowing guests the opportunity to enjoy an "al fresco" environment when weather permits.

Today the property is in the hands of Landmark Hospitality, its new owner. Landmark Hospitality owns and operates a portfolio of distinctive venues, boutique hotels and impeccable restaurants throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Their properties include: Liberty House Restaurant and Hudson House in Jersey City, NJ; Stone House at Stirling Ridge in Warren, NJ; Ryland Inn in Whitehouse Station, NJ; Felina in Ridgewood, NJ; DJBK in Plainfield, NJ; Hotel du Village, Logan Inn and the Mansion Inn in New Hope, PA; Boathouse at Mercer Lake in West Windsor, NJ; Village Hall in South Orange, NJ, Casino in the Park in Jersey City and Elkins Estate in Montgomery County.

Landmark Hospitality has perfected the art of fine dining, weddings, corporate events, on-site catering, and destination events. The company intends to complete the vision of the property's former owner and create a unique "farmhouse-style" catering venue together with a corresponding component of guest rooms available to invitees at its newest acquisition; the "Princeton Farmhouse," 328 Carter Road, Hopewell, New Jersey.

About Bielat Santore & Company

Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.

Media Contact

Barry Bielat, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, [email protected], https://www.njrestaurantsforsale.com/

SOURCE Bielat Santore & Company