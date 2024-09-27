Bielat Santore & Company Sells Project Brunch, Manalapan, New Jersey

BSC Closes Deal For Toast City Diner

MANALAPAN, N.J., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bielat Santore & Company's "Diner" Bob Gillis dishes up Toast for Brunch! Project Brunch of Manalapan, a successful, trendy Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant has changed hands after a five-year run. Toast City Diner has purchased the business with a targeted reopening date in November 2024.

Project Brunch, which is located in the highly visible Town Pointe Shopping Center on Route 9 South in Manalapan, opened in 2019, survived the Covid shutdown and became a popular Breakfast & Brunch spot. When owner, Rob Portera decided to concentrate all his efforts on his already successful tech business, he called on Bielat Santore & Company and sales agent Robert Gillis to market the restaurant. "Diner" Bob Gillis, who has developed relationships with diner and Breakfast-Lunch Café owners throughout the state, immediately targeted Toast City Diner as the perfect buyer.

For Toast, the Manalapan location will be their fifth and newest New Jersey location to be opened in their seventeen-year history. The company already has locations in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, and Cranford. After renovations and rebranding of the 4,200 square foot restaurant with seating for 100+, Toast will bring it's classic Eggs Benedicts and signature pancakes, as well as healthy and innovative lunch selections to the upscale Manalapan-Marlboro-Englishtown area.

"Diner" Bob Gillis and Bielat Santore & Company are honored to be part of the Toast City Diner expansion and hope to be instrumental in finding future locations to help spread the company mantra of "PEACE, LOVE & PANCAKES"!!!

About Bielat Santore & Company

Bielat Santore & Company is an established commercial real estate firm. The company's expertise lies chiefly within the restaurant and hospitality industry, specializing in the sale of restaurants and other food and beverage real estate businesses. Since 1978, the principals of Bielat Santore & Company, Barry Bielat and Richard Santore, have sold more restaurants and similar type properties in New Jersey than any other real estate company. Furthermore, the firm has secured in excess of $500,000,000 in financing to facilitate these transactions. Visit the company's website, http://www.123bsc.com for the latest in new listings, property searches, available land, market data, financing trends, RSS feeds, press releases and more.

Media Contact

Robert Gillis, Bielat Santore & Company, 732.531.4200, [email protected], https://www.njrestaurantsforsale.com/

SOURCE Bielat Santore & Company