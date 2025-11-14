Bien-Etre Secures Exclusive GCC Rights to Breakthrough Rapid Longevity Diagnostics, Tapping $165 Billion MENA Wellness Market

"By integrating BBD's instant, clinical-grade biomarkers with our proprietary AI-driven wellness platform, we are uniquely positioned to offer personalized, real-time health optimization" Post this

"This exclusive partnership is a crucial step in our strategy to develop the GCC longevity market and accelerate our operational footprint," said Aly Rahimtoola, Founder of Bien-Etre. "By integrating BBD's instant, clinical-grade biomarkers with our proprietary AI-driven wellness platform, we are uniquely positioned to offer personalized, real-time health optimization at scale across our clinical, retail, and hospitality networks. This deal is about commercial execution and value creation."

"The GCC represents one of the fastest-growing global centers for proactive health, and Bien-Etre provides the ideal partner to deploy our technology rapidly," said Manfredi San Germano, Founder of Beyond Blood Diagnostics. "This agreement validates the commercial demand for immediate, lab-grade diagnostics and accelerates our mission to deliver actionable health span data directly to consumers in this key strategic region."

This partnership creates a unique commercial platform for scalable adoption of rapid diagnostics, combining Bien-Etre's established regional distribution platform with BBD's patented technology.

By pairing BBD's instant biomarker analysis with Bien-Etre's AI-driven interpretation engine and personalized supplement programs, the companies will enable real-time health optimization and data-driven longevity insights—an unprecedented, defensible value proposition for both consumers and investors seeking exposure to the future of precision health.

