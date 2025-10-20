Big Ass Dog Company Goes Big With National Campaign Starring a Major Comedic Icon

The unapologetic giant-breed brand lights up Times Square and national TV in its boldest campaign yet!
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Ass Dog Company (BADCO), the brand redefining gear for giant-breed dogs, is unleashing its first-ever national advertising campaign this fall—and it's bringing serious star power. The campaign features a legendary comedy personality known for his quick wit and larger-than-life presence, paired with even larger dogs.
The new 30-second commercial highlights the hilarious realities of living with massive pups and the equally massive gear they require. The creative rolls out across major cable networks, streaming platforms, and a full-scale Times Square billboard takeover, cementing BADCO's arrival on the national stage.
Born out of frustration and inspired by a beloved Neapolitan Mastiff named Dino, BADCO was founded by dog lovers Drew, Apryll, and Jason to solve a long-overlooked problem: why isn't anyone making quality gear for giant dogs?
"This is a dream moment for our Big Ass Family," said Apryll, co-founder of Big Ass Dog Company. "We've always believed big dogs deserve gear that matches their size and swagger. This campaign is our loudest way to bark that message."
BADCO now leads the category with innovative and durable products made specifically for large and giant breeds. The brand's fan-favorite pick includes the Gigantic Ass Bed, a 79" x 36" orthopedic bed built with an integrated cooling layer, reinforced seams, and memory foam that actually holds its shape under 200+ pounds of dog.
Beyond bold gear, BADCO is also giving back through its AmbASSador Program, donating 10% of qualifying revenues to animal rescues and charities across the U.S.
