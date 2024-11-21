Big Brand Tire & Service Acquires Robertson Tire Locations

"Acquiring Robertson Tire allows us to combine our strengths and offer even more value to our customers," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO of Big Brand Tire & Service Post this

"Acquiring Robertson Tire allows us to combine our strengths and offer even more value to our customers," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO of Big Brand Tire & Service. "We are committed to maintaining the Robertson name, known for its dedication to community and customer satisfaction, while integrating our extensive services and competitive pricing."

Big Brand Tire & Service is recognized for its comprehensive range of services, including alignments, brakes, oil changes, and suspension work, alongside a commitment to customer feedback and satisfaction. The company prides itself on transparent pricing, free inspections, and no high-pressure sales tactics.

"After doing extensive research and getting to know the team, we quickly realized Big Brand Tire & Service is a great fit for our family and our company, " said Marketing Director Shane Robertson. "We share many core values such as respect for our employees and excellent customer service. Those two things are what we've always been so proud of, and we are confident that Big Brand Tire & Service will carry on that legacy as we move forward together."

Robertson Tire's legacy of community support will continue under the Big Brand Tire & Service banner. The company has been involved in local charities and sponsorships, further solidifying its commitment to the communities it serves.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 227 locations throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and now Oklahoma. They have been in the market since 1969, stay on the leading edge of convenience technology for consumers, are very involved in local communities and offer several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) that position them as a very "customer-centric" one-stop shop.

About Robertson Tire

Established in 1962, Robertson Tire has grown into a trusted name in the Greater Tulsa area, known for fair treatment and community involvement. The company has earned accolades for its service quality and commitment to the community, fostering long-lasting relationships with its customers.

