Big Brand Tire & Service Celebrate Grand Opening of Store Located in Hanford

Big Brand Tire & Service, California's leading provider of tires and automotive services, is pleased to announce the grand opening of the company's 52nd California tire store located in Hanford, California. The new store, located at 515 N 11th Ave, becomes the first location in Hanford for Big Brand Tire & Service.

HANFORD, Calif., March 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A grand opening event will be held on Friday March 15, 2024 at 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. This grand opening extravaganza offers fun for all ages, which includes an amusement attraction for children, taco food truck and live radio remote broadcast from local station B95 94.9.

To make the event even bigger, Big Brand Tire & Service will be giving away a free set of 4 tires to one lucky winner. Along with a chance to win a family 4-pack for Disneyland Resort! Free giveaways include t-shirts, stickers, footballs, key chains, grocery bags, and free oil changes.

A special ceremony will be held on Friday March 15, 2024 at 4:00 pm with Hanford Youth Baseball to kick off their 2024 season.

The store design is indicative of their focus on innovation and experience with state-of-the-art service bays. Complete glass walls in an inviting showroom for a fully transparent experience with digital menu boards and appointment boards. A customer waiting area with free WiFi, complimentary coffee, bottled water, clean and aesthetically pleasing restrooms. The store will employ 6 full time service staff.

"This is an incredibly exciting day for the Big Brand Tire & Service family and we are proud to be sharing this achievement with the Hanford community," said Chris Cassidy, brand director, marketing at Big Brand Tire & Service. "Our Big Brand Tire and Service team in

Hanford knows the local roads better than anyone."

Hours of operation at Big Brand Tire & Service stores are from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday. and from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The phone number for Big Brand Tire & Service store #1052, located in Hanford is 559-415-6097. To schedule tire and automotive service appointments or search tires and wheels by size, brand, and style – or by vehicle year, make and model – visit the new Hanford webpage at https://www.bigbrandtire.com/locations/hanford-2-ca.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 54 locations in California. They have been in the market since 1969, stay on the leading edge of convenience technology for consumers, are very involved in local communities and offer several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) that position them as a very "customer-centric" one-stop shop.

Media Contact

Chris Cassidy, Big Brand Tire & Service, 1 805-388-0223 8872, [email protected], https://www.bigbrandtire.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Big Brand Tire & Service