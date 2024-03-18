Big Brand Tire & Service Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its 208th Store in Temecula with a Spectacular Community Event

Big Brand Tire & Service, renowned for its commitment to speed, friendliness, and unmatched automotive service, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest location at 42129 Dlr Drive, Temecula, CA 92591. This milestone event is scheduled for Friday, March 22, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is sure to provide an exhilarating day of fun for the entire community.

TEMECULA, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Friendly, trustworthy car care just pulled into the neighborhood. Reflecting our motto, "Big on Fast. Big on Friendly," the grand opening will feature a variety of attractions designed to entertain guests of all ages. Highlights include a thrilling amusement attraction for children, a delicious assortment of tacos from a local food truck, and a live radio remote broadcast by the popular local station KFRG 92.9.

In celebration of this momentous day, Big Brand Tire & Service is offering spectacular giveaways: one fortunate guest will win a set of 4 Summit tires, and three pairs of tickets will be up for grabs to see Kenny Chesney's electrifying 2024 When The Sun Goes Down Tour at SoFi Stadium. Attendees can also look forward to free giveaways: t-shirts, stickers, footballs, key chains, grocery bags, and oil changes, ensuring that everyone leaves with something special.

The festivities will continue into the afternoon with a special ceremony at 4:00 pm, in partnership with Murrieta National Little League, to kick off their 2024 season. This event symbolizes Big Brand Tire & Service's dedication to supporting local communities and fostering the spirit of teamwork and camaraderie among young athletes.

Our new store in Temecula embodies our focus on innovation and exceptional customer experience, featuring state-of-the-art service bays enclosed by complete glass walls for a fully transparent servicing process. The inviting showroom is complemented by digital menu boards and appointment boards, enhancing the ease and efficiency of every visit. Guests are invited to relax in our customer waiting area, which offers free WiFi, complimentary coffee, bottled water, and access to clean, aesthetically pleasing restrooms. Staffed by 8 full-time service professionals, our new location is poised to deliver the high-quality service and care that Big Brand Tire & Service is known for. To schedule tire and automotive service appointments or search tires and wheels by size, brand, and style – or by vehicle year, make and model – visit https://www.bigbrandtire.com/locations/temecula-ca-2.

"We are thrilled to open our doors in Temecula and invite the community to join us for a day of celebration, fun, and incredible giveaways," said Matt Eckman, COO at Big Brand Tire & Service. "Our new store is a testament to our commitment to innovation, transparency, and providing an exceptional service experience. We can't wait to welcome you and show you what makes Big Brand Tire & Service stand out."

Event Details:

What: Grand Opening of Big Brand Tire & Service's 208th Location

When: Friday, March 22, 2024 , 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Special MNLL Ceremony at 4:00 pm )

, – (Special MNLL Ceremony at ) Where: 42129 Dlr Drive, Temecula, CA 92591

92591 Highlights: Kenny Chesney tickets, new set of tires, and Free giveaways, children's amusement attraction, taco food truck, live radio broadcast, and more!

We invite the Temecula community and beyond to join us as we celebrate this exciting new chapter. Big Brand Tire & Service offers a full range of fast and friendly services.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 208 locations throughout California, Colorado, Arizona and Nevada. They have been in the market since 1969, stay on the leading edge of convenience technology for consumers, are very involved in local communities and offer several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) that position them as a very "customer-centric" one-stop shop.

