Big Brand Tire & Service Expands Multistate Footprint with Acquisition of High-Performing Tire & Service Centers

Strategic additions across California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Idaho and Texas strengthen Big Brand Tire & Service's position as a leading provider of tire and automotive services.
MOORPARK, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Brand Tire & Service, a rapidly expanding tire and automotive service provider, has announced the acquisition of ten companies, adding 15 locations across four states to its growing footprint.
The newly acquired stores include:
- Western Tire – 801 S. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA
- Discount Tire Concord – 2241 Monument Blvd., Concord, CA
- Jackson Tire Services – Jackson, CA
- Sterling Auto Repair & Tires – Jackson, CA
- Karnes Pro Tire– 2215 N. Main St., Miami, OK
- Moseley's Tire & Alignment – 2593 E. Texas St., Bossier City, LA
- Marshall Hometown Tire – 1503 E Grand Ave, Marshall, TX
- Finish Line Tire & Lube – 1219 W Ferguson Rd, Mt Pleasant, TX
- Integrity Car Care (4 locations)– Dallas, TX
- Elite Tire & Suspension (3 locations) – Northern Idaho
The acquisitions represent Big Brand Tire & Service's continued commitment to strategic market expansion, bringing its total store count to over 250 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, and Idaho.
"These acquisitions reinforce our growth strategy to partner with well-established, community-trusted tire and service centers," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO of Big Brand Tire & Service. "Each of these stores share our values— an employee-first focus that delivers an amazing customer experience, operational excellence, and deep local roots. We're proud to welcome these teams and communities into the Big Brand Tire & Service family."
All locations will be integrated into the company's centralized systems, ensuring consistent customer experience, access to national tire inventory, and digital conveniences like online scheduling, fleet account tools, and service tracking.
As consolidation continues to reshape the tire and service landscape, Big Brand Tire & Service remains focused on sustainable growth through the acquisition of talented teams that align with the company's core values and investments in technology, training, and customer satisfaction.
About Big Brand Tire & Service
Big Brand Tire & Service is a leading multi-location tire and automotive service provider, operating more than 250 locations across California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Louisiana, Idaho, and Oklahoma. Established in 1969, the company combines decades of industry experience and modern technology to deliver a reliable, quick and convenient experience. Big Brand Tire & Service is deeply rooted in the communities it serves and distinguishes itself through a suite of complimentary services—including flat tire repair, tire rotation, brake inspection, and wheel alignment checks—delivering exceptional value and serving as a trusted, full-service automotive partner.
Media Contact
Nicole Townend, Big Brand Tire & Service, 1 (866) 753-8340, [email protected], www.bigbradtire.com
