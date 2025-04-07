Big Brand Tire & Service Expands Presence in Arizona with Acquisition of Reese's Auto

"We have been family owned and operated for 55 years and are looking forward to this next step under the Big Brand Tire & Service name," said Roger Wolowice, general manager of Reece's for 21 years. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Reese's Auto and its dedicated team to the Big Brand Tire & Service family," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO of Big Brand Tire & Service. "This acquisition is an exciting step forward as we continue to grow our brand in Arizona. Reese's Auto has built a strong reputation for its quality service and customer care, and we're eager to combine that with our resources and expertise to better serve the community."

Reese's Auto, known for its exceptional service and skilled technicians, has been a trusted name in the Arizona automotive industry for three generations. The company offers a wide range of services, including tire sales and installation, oil changes, brake repairs, and general auto maintenance.

"We have been family owned and operated for 55 years and are looking forward to this next step under the Big Brand Tire & Service name," said Roger Wolowice, general manager of Reece's for 21 years. "This partnership provides us with the tools and support needed to enhance our services and expand our reach, ensuring that our loyal customers continue to receive the best care possible."

Big Brand Tire & Service plans to maintain the Reese's Auto location in Arizona while integrating its industry-leading service offerings. Customers can expect the same great staff, along with the added benefits of their new extensive product selection, modern facilities, and cutting-edge automotive technology.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire and Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 229 locations throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. They have been in the market since 1969, stay on the leading edge of convenience technology for consumers, are very involved in local communities and offer several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) that position them as a very "customer-centric" one-stop shop.

For more information about Big Brand Tire & Service and its newly acquired locations, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com or contact:

Media Contact

Nicole Townend, Big Brand Tire & Service, 1 (866) 640-8451, [email protected], www.bigbrandtire.com

