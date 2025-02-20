Big Brand Tire & Service Kicks Off New Year with Acquisitions of Northridge Tire Pros, Tred Shed Tire Pros, Sierra Nevada Tire & Wheel, and American West Tire & Auto

With these strategic acquisitions, Big Brand Tire & Service continues to broaden its reach, while integrating each location's staff. The combined expertise, local recognition, and shared dedication to customer satisfaction will empower Big Brand Tire & Service to deliver an even more comprehensive automotive service experience for their guests.
MOORPARK, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Brand Tire & Service, a leading provider of automotive maintenance and tire services, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of four established tire and service businesses—Northridge Tire Pros, Tred Shed Tire Pros, Sierra Nevada Tire & Wheel, and American West Tire & Auto—completed earlier this year. This milestone further expands Big Brand Tire & Service footprint and underscores its commitment to offering superior automotive solutions to a broader customer base.
"We are excited to welcome these four respected businesses into the Big Brand Tire & Service family," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO, of Big Brand Tire & Service. "Each of these companies has cultivated strong community relationships, built by delivering exceptional customer care and top-quality service. By bringing them together under the Big Brand Tire & Service umbrella, we're positioning ourselves to enhance our regional coverage and strengthen our promise to provide reliable, high-quality automotive care to every guest who walks through our doors."
With these acquisitions, Big Brand Tire & Service continues to broaden its reach, while integrating each location's staff. The combined expertise, local recognition, and shared dedication to customer satisfaction will empower Big Brand Tire & Service to deliver an even more comprehensive automotive service experience for their guests.
About Big Brand Tire & Service
Big Brand Tire & Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 229 locations throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. They have been in the market since 1969, stay on the leading edge of convenience technology for consumers, are very involved in local communities and offer several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) that position them as a very "customer-centric" one-stop shop.
For more information about Big Brand Tire & Service and its newly acquired locations, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com
Media Contact
Nicole Townend, Big Brand Tire & Service, 1 (805) 388-0223, [email protected], www.bigbrandtire.com
SOURCE Big Brand Tire & Service
