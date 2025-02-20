Big Brand Tire & Service Kicks Off New Year with Acquisitions of Northridge Tire Pros, Tred Shed Tire Pros, Sierra Nevada Tire & Wheel, and American West Tire & Auto

"We are excited to welcome these four respected businesses into the Big Brand Tire & Service family," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO, of Big Brand Tire & Service. Post this

With these acquisitions, Big Brand Tire & Service continues to broaden its reach, while integrating each location's staff. The combined expertise, local recognition, and shared dedication to customer satisfaction will empower Big Brand Tire & Service to deliver an even more comprehensive automotive service experience for their guests.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 229 locations throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. They have been in the market since 1969, stay on the leading edge of convenience technology for consumers, are very involved in local communities and offer several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) that position them as a very "customer-centric" one-stop shop.

For more information about Big Brand Tire & Service and its newly acquired locations, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com

Media Contact

Nicole Townend, Big Brand Tire & Service, 1 (805) 388-0223, [email protected], www.bigbrandtire.com

