Big Brand Tire & Service Makes First Move in Texas with Acquisition of Tires To You, Plans for Further Expansion

"We are thrilled to welcome the Tires To You team members into the Big Brand family," said Joe Buscaglia, CEO of Big Brand Tire & Service. "Austin is a key market for us, and this acquisition aligns with our strategy of growth in high-demand regions. Together, we will continue to deliver top-tier products and services while enhancing the customer experience across all locations."

Matt Eckman, COO of Big Brand Tire & Service, emphasized the alignment of this acquisition with the company's vision: "We're excited to partner with the talented team at Tires To You. By integrating our strengths, we are fulfilling our vision to elevate every interaction with our guests and team members. Together, we will create meaningful career opportunities while delivering an exceptional customer experience. Our commitment to growth and excellence sets the stage for a successful future."

With this acquisition, Big Brand Tire & Service now operates over 215 locations across multiple states, cementing its position as one of the fastest-growing automotive service providers in the country. The company remains dedicated to its legacy of community involvement, customer satisfaction, and easy, fast and friendly service.

Big Brand Tire & Service will ensure a smooth transition and seamless rebranding of the Tires To You locations, maintaining the trusted service customers have come to expect, now with the added benefits of Big Brand Tire & Service's comprehensive automotive solutions.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 215 locations throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. They have been in the market since 1969, stay on the leading edge of convenience technology for consumers, are very involved in local communities and offer several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) that position them as a very "customer-centric" one-stop shop.

Media Contact

Chris Cassidy, Big Brand Tire & Service, 1 805-388-0223, [email protected], https://www.bigbrandtire.com

