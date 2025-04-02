Big Brand Tire & Service Sponsors Youth Sports Leagues in Texas, Strengthening Community Ties in Austin and Beyond

"Youth sports has always been a passion of ours; we love being able to give back to local families and also support the children of our team members." -Shane Robertson, Sponsorship Director for Big Brand Tire & Service. Post this

Coach Lee Dawson and Emaan Abdelbaki of Greater East Austin Youth Association expressed their appreciation for the sponsorship, saying, "Big Brand Tire & Service's support means the world to GEAYA, helping us provide more opportunities for young athletes in East Austin. We're also excited to have them join us for our Opening Day on April 5th, where they'll have a booth to give out swag and celebrate with our families—showing their commitment to our community both on and off the field."

This partnership demonstrates Big Brand Tire & Service's dedication to giving back to the communities they serve, ensuring that youth sports leagues continue to thrive and offer enriching experiences to young athletes and their families.

"We are thrilled to be able to support such a worthy cause," said Shane Robertson, Sponsorship Director for Big Brand Tire & Service. "Youth sports has always been a passion of ours we love being able to give back to local families and also support the children of our team members. We look forward to joining the families of GEAYA on Opening Day and beyond as we work together to make a positive impact."

Big Brand Tire & Service's sponsorship of the Greater East Austin Youth Association is just one of many initiatives the company is undertaking to support local communities and promote the value of active, healthy lifestyles.

For more information about Big Brand Tire & Service and its community involvement, please visit https://www.bigbrandtire.com/sponsorships.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire and Service is a multi-unit tire and automotive service provider with 250 locations throughout California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1969, the company has built a culture of fast and friendly. Leading-edge technology delivers exceptional customer convenience and several "added value services" (free flat tire repair, free tire rotation, free brake inspection, free wheel alignment check, maintenance reminders, etc.) make it a "customer-centric" one-stop shop.

Nicole Townend, Big Brand Tire & Service, 1 (866) 608-3929

