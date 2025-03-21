Big Changes for Main Street Duncan's 2025 Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle Show

Brandi Johnson, Executive Director of Main Street Duncan, shared "This year, we're excited to introduce new elements to the weekend and invite everyone to come out and show their support for this fantastic event." Post this

Saturday, April 5th, registration for the car and motorcycle show will be open 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the NE corner of 12th & Main. The first 50 pre-registrants will receive a commemorative dash plaque. Judging will begin at 10:15 AM, with the awards scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM at the NW corner of 9th St. and Main. Every year, the car show has a Best in Show prize of $500 in addition to the first and second place trophies for 15 categories and 7 special awards. In the motorcycle division, 5 categories will receive first place trophies and a $300 prize will be awarded for the Best in Show.

In addition to the car and motorcycle show, there will be plenty of additional entertainment and activities for attendees to enjoy. The Kid's Zone, sponsored by DAEDF, will offer various activities for children. There will be a live band performing, sponsored by the Chisholm Trail Casino, starting at 1:00 PM. The vibrant atmosphere will include Main Street merchants, retails vendors, beverage vendors and food trucks.

"We were disappointed to cancel last year's event due to weather, as it's such a beloved community tradition," Johnson added. "This year, we're excited to introduce new elements to the weekend and invite everyone to come out and show their support for this fantastic event."

For more information on the car show, contact Main Street Duncan at 580-252-8696. Please send all email inquiries to [email protected]. Visit the mainstreetduncan.com website or follow Main Street Duncan on Facebook.

Main Street Duncan is a 501(c)3 charity and all donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent of federal and state tax laws; the program has been affiliated with the Oklahoma Main Street Center and nationally accredited through Main Street America.

Visit Duncan, Duncan Convention & Visitor's Bureau, 5802522900, [email protected], www.visitduncan.org

