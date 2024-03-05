Big City Wings Celebrates Crawfish Season with Succulent Crawfish and CrawDaddy Wings

Big City Wings, Houstons Wing Joint, is thrilled to announce the arrival of crawfish season at its Houston locations. In true Texas fashion, Big City Wings brings the best of Louisiana's culinary tradition to the heart of Texas with its succulent crawfish boils, complete with all the fixings that true mudbug enthusiasts crave.
HOUSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As spring blooms across the Lone Star State, Big City Wings, Houstons Wing Joint, is thrilled to announce the arrival of crawfish season at its Houston locations. In true Texas fashion, Big City Wings brings the best of Louisiana's culinary tradition to the heart of Texas with its succulent crawfish boils, complete with all the fixings that true mudbug enthusiasts crave.
Guests can now indulge in juicy crawfish served with classic accompaniments, including corn on the cob, sausage links, red potatoes, and melted butter, all seasoned to perfection with Big City Wings' very own special mudbug seasoning. Available in the Big City way, spicier, or Firehouse, consumers can customize their crawfish experience to suit their taste buds. Options are also available in 1 lb, 3 lb, or 5 lb servings, ensuring plenty for everyone.
In addition to the traditional crawfish offerings, Big City Wings is proud to introduce a new culinary creation: the Crawdaddy Wing. This innovative twist on the classic wing features the same delectable mudbug seasoning, offering a delightful fusion of crawfish flavors that will leave customers craving more.
"Big City Wings is excited to celebrate crawfish season with our beloved customers," said Sam Elsaadi, VP of Operations of Big City Wings. "We're dedicated to providing an unforgettable dining experience, and our crawfish boils and Crawdaddy Wings are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palates."
Founded in Houston, Big City Wings has quickly become the city's go-to destination for delicious wings and a laid-back atmosphere. With 13 locations and counting, Big City Wings continues to expand its footprint across the Houston area, bringing its signature flavors and warm hospitality to new communities.
For more information about Big City Wings and the nearest location, visit bigcitywings.com.
About Big City Wings
Big City Wings is Houston's original wing joint, offering a diverse menu of freshly made wings, burgers, and more in a casual, family-friendly environment. With 13 locations throughout Houston and growing, Big City Wings is committed to delivering exceptional food and service to its loyal customers.
