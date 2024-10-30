Big City Wings, H-Town's Wing Joint, Expands with New Location on Kingsland Blvd. In Katy, Texas

"Katy is home to us, and our goal is to create a welcoming place where families and friends can enjoy great food and watch their favorite sports. We look forward to becoming an even bigger part of the Katy community." Post this

"We're excited to expand with our second location in Katy—a newer, bigger space that truly captures who we are," said Sam Elsaadi, Vice President of Operations. "Katy is home to us, and our goal is to create a welcoming place where families and friends can enjoy great food and watch their favorite sports. We look forward to becoming an even bigger part of the Katy community."

The new Kingsland Blvd. location is set to be a go-to destination for sports enthusiasts, with screens covering every wall to ensure you never miss a moment of the action. Big City Wings is the place for fans of all ages, from the NFL Big Game to the College National Championship Game, March Madness, the World Series, and every game in between.

This location will offer a variety of service options to cater to your busy lifestyles, including dine-in, take-out, delivery, and catering for both home and office. Whether you're planning a family dinner, a game-day party, or a corporate event, Big City Wings has the perfect menu to make your gathering unforgettable.

Join us and be among the first to experience the delicious flavors and fun atmosphere that Big City Wings is known for.

About Big City Wings:

Big City Wings is H-Town's original wing joint, is celebrated for its diverse menu of freshly made wings, burgers, and more, all served in a casual, family-friendly setting. With 13 locations across Houston and expanding, Big City Wings remains committed to delivering outstanding food and service to its loyal customers. To learn more, visit bigcitywings.com.

