BIG Hearts Foundation Raises $69,850 at Annual Golf Tournament

The BIG Hearts Foundation raised a remarkable $69,850, thanks to the generous contributions and participation of attendees and sponsors at the annual golf tournament.
PORT COLBORNE, ON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The BIG Hearts Foundation is proud to announce the success of our annual golf tournament held at the Port Colborne Country Club. The event raised a remarkable $69,850, thanks to the generous contributions and participation of attendees and sponsors.
Participants included BIG Head Office employees, managing partners, brokers from various branches, and representatives from our markets and insurance providers. Their collective efforts and support have once again demonstrated the power of community and commitment to making a positive impact.
"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support and participation at this year's golf tournament," said Cindy Billyard, Director of the BIG Hearts Foundation. "The contributions not only made the event a great success but will also make a significant difference to the children and families of the charities we support. I wanted to say a BIG thank you for everyone's commitment to our cause and for helping us make a positive impact in the community."
Aligned with BIG Hearts' mission, proceeds from this year's event will be directed towards various initiatives across Canada. These programs span essential aid for families, educational support for underprivileged youth, and advocacy for marginalized communities. This commitment underscores BIG Hearts' ongoing mission to create significant and sustainable impacts in countless lives across the nation.
If you are interested in learning more about BIG Hearts' mission, would like to discuss partnership opportunities, or want to support our initiatives through a donation, please visit thebighearts.ca.
About BIG Hearts Foundation
As Billyard Insurance Group's charitable foundation, BIG Hearts raises financial support for individuals in need across Canada. Through participation in events and generous donations from sponsors and the community, BIG Hearts partners with charities that champion important causes, foster hope, and drive positive change.
Media Contact
Dave Brooks, Billyard Insurance Group, 1 905.346.2190, [email protected], www.thebig.ca
SOURCE Billyard Insurance Group
Share this article