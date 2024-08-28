BIG Hearts Foundation Raises $69,850 at Annual Golf Tournament

"The contributions not only made the event a great success but will also make a significant difference to the children and families of the charities we support," said Cindy Billyard, Director of the BIG Hearts Foundation. Post this

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support and participation at this year's golf tournament," said Cindy Billyard, Director of the BIG Hearts Foundation. "The contributions not only made the event a great success but will also make a significant difference to the children and families of the charities we support. I wanted to say a BIG thank you for everyone's commitment to our cause and for helping us make a positive impact in the community."

Aligned with BIG Hearts' mission, proceeds from this year's event will be directed towards various initiatives across Canada. These programs span essential aid for families, educational support for underprivileged youth, and advocacy for marginalized communities. This commitment underscores BIG Hearts' ongoing mission to create significant and sustainable impacts in countless lives across the nation.

If you are interested in learning more about BIG Hearts' mission, would like to discuss partnership opportunities, or want to support our initiatives through a donation, please visit thebighearts.ca.

About BIG Hearts Foundation

As Billyard Insurance Group's charitable foundation, BIG Hearts raises financial support for individuals in need across Canada. Through participation in events and generous donations from sponsors and the community, BIG Hearts partners with charities that champion important causes, foster hope, and drive positive change.

Media Contact

Dave Brooks, Billyard Insurance Group, 1 905.346.2190, [email protected], www.thebig.ca

SOURCE Billyard Insurance Group