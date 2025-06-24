Big IT, Inc, Now Offering Scale Computing Platform to Deliver Leading Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions to the Los Angeles IT Market

"As a Gold Partner, we are pleased to be offering our clients the complete suite of hardware, software, and services that Scale Computing offers," Tim Cormier, President of Big IT, Inc. Post this

Many of today's virtualization solutions consist of multiple vendor products, making them more complicated and expensive than necessary. Moreover, properly configuring disparate server and storage components takes up valuable department resources, even before a company has installed and configured hypervisors or tested them for compatibility and performance. Meanwhile, Scale Computing's virtualization software and appliances are based on patented technologies designed from the ground up to minimize infrastructure complexity and cost. Whether an organization is considering migrating from its existing virtualization platform or is virtualizing from scratch for the first time, Scale Computing's hyperconverged approach is the shortest path to affordable virtualization that's easy to deploy, easy to manage, and easy to scale.

Scale Computing remains the top choice for organizations due to the simplicity, efficiency, and innovation of its software. The company's automated machine learning capabilities in its software solutions enable the typical Scale Computing customer to see a reduction in ongoing management costs of between 60% and 80%.

Scale Computing Fleet Manager (SC//Fleet Manager) for edge computing and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) makes managing and monitoring the health of distributed IT infrastructure easier than ever. Available as part of the SC//Platform, SC//Fleet Manager consolidates real-time conditions for a fleet of clusters, including storage and compute resources, allowing IT leaders to quickly identify areas of concern using a single pane of glass. It can scale from 1 to over 50,000 clusters.

To learn about migrating from your existing virtualization platform or virtualizing from scratch for the first time, please visit https://bigitinc.com to contact Big IT, a designated Gold Partner of Scale Computing.

About Big IT, Inc

Founded in 2017, Big IT, Inc is an Information Technology and Software Development firm. We are a full-service IT consulting firm offering technological solutions to business problems. We focus on helping businesses take full advantage of the technologies available today and plan for tomorrow. We offer fully Managed Services (MSP) and Managed Security Services (MSSP) to business and government users nationwide. One Call Gets I.T. Done®

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease of use, high availability, and total cost of ownership (TCO) matter, the Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, G2, and TrustRadius.

Media Contact

Timothy Cormier, Big IT, Inc, 1 6613134066, [email protected], https://bigitinc.com

