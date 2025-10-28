Big Law and Crypto Communications Chief Arielle Lapiano Joins LIMELIGHT as SVP

"I've built my career at the intersection of complex industries, and I wanted to join an agency that lives there, not just visits. LIMELIGHT not only lives there, but they refuse to stand still." -Arielle Lapiano, SVP, LIMELIGHT Post this

"Law firms of all sizes face pressure from every angle: AI disruption, client expectations, political firestorms," said Kenny Gary, CEO and Founding Partner of LIMELIGHT. "They need and frankly deserve sage counsel from someone who's sat in their seat and navigated those challenges from the inside. Arielle has that credibility."

Lapiano has spent her career as a complexity translator, helping experts distill sophisticated ideas into compelling narratives that drive impact. Whether demystifying derivatives for Risk Magazine readers, elevating Paul Hastings' market position over 15 years as Managing Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs, or bridging technical innovation and market understanding as Chief Communications Officer at a cryptocurrency startup, she helps brilliant minds communicate in ways that resonate and drive results.

"Effective communication is no longer a soft skill, it's a competitive advantage," said Erin Harrison, CCO and Founding Partner of LIMELIGHT. "Arielle brings deep experience helping lawyers and business leaders articulate complex ideas with clarity, credibility, and confidence. Her ability to translate expertise into influence makes her uniquely qualified to help law firms elevate their communications, strengthen leadership, and thrive amid industry transformation."

Lapiano added: "I've built my career at the intersection of complex industries, and I wanted to join an agency that lives there, not just visits. LIMELIGHT not only lives there, but they refuse to stand still. They've built an incredible senior-led team willing to reinvent the playbook, not just follow it, and they're evolving alongside the clients they serve. That's an environment where I can thrive doing what I love: empowering smart professionals to step into the limelight."

Lapiano is also part of the faculty at Columbia University. She holds a master's degree in International Affairs and Finance from Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs and a bachelor's degree from Vassar College.

With nearly 25 years of experience working inside and across professional services, technology and financial services companies, LIMELIGHT advises law firms, legal service providers, financial institutions and the technology companies that fuel them – including legaltech, fintech, regtech, and insurtech. LIMELIGHT offers a full range of lifecycle marketing and communications services, including strategic planning, media relations, crisis communications, content creation, surveys, paid and organic digital and social media marketing, event planning and logistics, and video production. Learn more at www.limelightgrowth.com.

