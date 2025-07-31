Big Moves in Tucson: KMS Realty Merges with United Real Estate Specialists to Expand Services and Reach

Local residential brokerage matches deep expertise with the firepower of one of America's top real estate companies.

TUCSON, Ariz., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- United Real Estate Specialists has welcomed a local real estate powerhouse into its fold: KMS Realty. A trusted brand in the community, KMS Realty is now aligned with United Real Estate, a national organization operating in 35 states with over 21,000 residential agents. United is currently the fastest-growing national real estate organization and the eighth-largest in the U.S.

Suzanne Rothman, former KMS Realty Designated Broker and now Managing Broker at United Real Estate Specialists, is a respected 23-year veteran of the real estate community. She is the Immediate Past President of the MLS of Southern Arizona (MLSSA) and a current board member. Rothman shared what drew her team to United Real Estate Specialists:

"The energy here is bar none the most superior energy I have ever felt at any brokerage. The support, encouragement and kindness — the entirety of it has been the most rewarding experience of my career. Those were the emotions I felt after walking through the door for the first time. Ten days later, I merged my office."

Louis Parrish, Designated Broker of United Real Estate Specialists and 2024 "Broker of the Year," has 30 years of experience as a practitioner and brokerage owner. He comments on the union:

"The most important thing in business is who you're in business with. Suzanne and her agents are complementary and additive to the brokerage. They are phenomenal, forward-thinking professionals with aligned values. We have a mindset of abundance and a culture of sharing, and we help each other out."

The decision to combine operations has unlocked new opportunities for both agents and clients. With over 100 agents in United's Tucson office—which also serves the Scottsdale market—clients now benefit from an expanded network, more listings, increased showing opportunities, stronger co-marketing and a broader service area. Enhanced brokerage resources are translating into better client experiences.

Rothman adds:

"KMS agents are gaining the tools and support of a national organization — without increasing their cost of doing business. They're combining their local market knowledge with serious firepower to deliver outstanding results for their clients."

About United Real Estate Specialists

United Real Estate Specialists, with locations in Tucson and Scottsdale, is part of the largest fully integrated network of real estate and auction professionals in the nation. Owned and operated by Louis and Christine Parrish, the brokerage operates within a values-driven and agent-centered culture. United offers unparalleled value to affiliates through its unique resources and services, such as affordable health insurance, debt elimination and retirement planning, lead generation platform and business planning within a local brokerage atmosphere. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate Specialists can call Louis or Christine Parrish at 520-612-7422 (Tucson), 480-750-9200 (Scottsdale), visit UnitedRealEstateCareers.com or email [email protected]

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 35 states with 170 offices and more than 22,000 agents. The company produced over 73,000 transactions and $26.3 billion in sales volume in 2024.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com.

