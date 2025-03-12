Big Picture Ranch Announces Global Prime Video Premiere of Groundbreaking Documentaries "KISS THE GROUND" and "COMMON GROUND" On Earth Day 2025

"We are thrilled to share these important stories with a global audience," said Co-Director and Producer Rebecca Tickell. "Our films aim to inspire real change by highlighting the solutions that exist today to address our environmental challenges." Post this

Global Prime Video premiere, April 22, 2025

Live Earth Day Watch Party featuring Q&A with filmmakers Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell , and executive producers Jason Momoa , Ian Somerhalder , and Demi Moore

Continuation of the 100 Million Acres Initiative to promote regenerative farming practices (100MillionAcres.org)

Partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG to amplify environmental action messaging and to support Earth Action Day

"Common Ground," the sequel to "Kiss the Ground," delves into the transformative power of regenerative agriculture, highlighting stories of farmers who are pioneering a new path for sustainable food systems. The film features an all-star cast, including Laura Dern, Jason Momoa, Ian Somerhalder, Rosario Dawson andDonald Glover, and explores the historical contributions of Indigenous and Black farmers to modern regenerative practices

"Kiss the Ground" has inspired millions worldwide with its message of soil regeneration as a key to reversing climate change. The film's impact extends beyond the screen, with the USDA allocating $20 billion toward soil health initiatives following its release.

"We are thrilled to share these important stories with a global audience," said Co-Director and Producer Rebecca Tickell. "Our films aim to inspire real change by highlighting the solutions that exist today to address our environmental challenges."

Co-Director/Producer Josh Tickell added, "These films represent a decades-long quest to rebuild our food system in a way that stabilizes the climate, supports farmers, and creates abundant, healthy food for people everywhere. By partnering with Amazon Prime Video and EARTHDAY.ORG, we hope to amplify the message that regeneration has the potential to transform our planet's future."

"The Earth Day event aligns with EARTHDAY.ORG's mission," said Kathleen Rogers, President, EARTHDAY.ORG. This collaboration highlights the critical solutions we have at our fingertips to address climate change and create a sustainable future."

Big Picture Ranch, located in Ojai, California, is not only a film studio but also an organic avocado farm that practices regenerative agriculture. The studio is committed to creating content that changes the global narrative around environmental issues.

