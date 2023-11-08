Big Red Rooster Flow Named Top Workplace by Chicago Tribune

Big Red Rooster Flow receives Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces 2023 Award

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Red Rooster Flow, a leading provider of tech-enabled retail project and construction management services, is proud to announce being recognized as a Top Workplaces 2023 award recipient by The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces.

The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces program annually distinguishes outstanding companies in the Chicago area based on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure that employees have a voice and are heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

This recognition is a testament to Big Red Rooster Flow's dedication to a workplace culture focused on trust, transparency, proactivity, confidence, and collaboration, bringing out the best in every employee and, ultimately, every customer interaction.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace," said Robert Mead, President of Big Red Rooster Flow. "We take immense pride in fostering an award-winning culture where innovation thrives, and employees can do their best work."

This achievement follows Big Red Rooster Flow's recent launch of its new brand identity and website, marking yet another key milestone since joining the Marmon Retail Solutions network of brands in 2021. Marmon Retail Solutions, a Berkshire Hathaway company, consists of 11 retail-focused companies devoted to improving every aspect of the retail experience.

About Big Red Rooster Flow

Big Red Rooster Flow is a leading provider of tech-enabled project and construction management services, supporting Fortune 1000 companies. Our mission is to help bring national and multi-site retail projects to market on time, on budget, and on brand. With our comprehensive service offering and proprietary technology, Big Red Rooster Flow delivers peace of mind – every project, every time. For more information about Big Red Rooster Flow, please visit www.bigredroosterflow.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into valuable business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 17 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit‥energage.com‥or‥topworkplaces.com.

