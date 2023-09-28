Big Red Rooster Flow Unveils New Brand Identity and Website

"This is an exciting chapter for our company," said Robert Mead, President of Big Red Rooster Flow. "Our new brand identity is a modern representation of our evolution and the new ways we're innovating to better serve our customers." Tweet this

"This is an exciting chapter for our company," said Robert Mead, President of Big Red Rooster Flow. "Our new brand identity is a modern representation of our evolution and the new ways we're innovating to better serve our customers."

The newly redesigned corporate website was released to reflect the new brand identity and showcase the company's innovative technology, Flow—a proprietary project management and reporting software designed to maximize communication, productivity and transparency across any complex retail project. The new brand identity also includes a revamped logo, a modern version of the company's previous logo.

The unveiling of the new brand identity not only marks a new chapter for the company but also a key milestone since joining the Marmon Retail Solutions network of brands in 2021. Marmon Retail Solutions, a Berkshire Hathaway company, consists of 11 retail-focused companies devoted to improving every aspect of the retail experience.

"We're proud of our history and excited about the new ways we're evolving," said Mead. "The new brand reinforces our promise to provide even greater value for our customers across the retail fuel, convenience, chain drug and restaurant channels."

More information about Big Red Rooster Flow and the new website can be found at: www.bigredroosterflow.com.

Media Contact

Ed Franczek, Big Red Rooster Flow, 1 224-221-1485, [email protected], www.bigredroosterflow.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Big Red Rooster Flow