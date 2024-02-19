Big River Academy Secures NCAA Approval: Elevating Academic and Athletic Excellence

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to academic excellence and athletic preparedness." Jana Bontrager, Founder and Director, Big River Academy Post this

Big River Academy successfully navigated the comprehensive approval process set forth by the NCAA. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to academic excellence and athletic preparedness." The endorsement from the NCAA shows that this school understands the importance of equipping student-athletes with the skills and knowledge needed to excel not only in their sports but also in their academic pursuits at the collegiate level.

In addition to demonstrating the high quality of course content, Big River Academy showcased various aspects of its educational framework, including class delivery, grading procedures, teacher feedback quality, and communication channels with parents. The extensive paperwork submitted to the NCAA approval committee demonstrated the school's dedication to meeting and exceeding the standards set for an approved high school.

Big River Academy's approval as an NCAA High School signifies not only a stamp of excellence in education but also a testament to its ability to nurture well-rounded individuals capable of excelling both academically and athletically at the collegiate level.

Media Contact

Jana Bontrager, Big River Academy, (208) 540-1567, [email protected], https://www.bigriveracademy.com/

SOURCE Big River Academy