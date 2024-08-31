Big Sky Franchise Team Named a 2024 Franchising at Work Finalist and Bronze Award Winner by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Recognizes Big Sky Franchise Team for Outstanding Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector

ALPHARETTA, Ga., August 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Big Sky Franchise Team was recently honored with the bronze award by Franchise Business Review as part of the 2024 Franchising at Work Awards. The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey.

Big Sky Franchise Team is an award-winning franchise consulting firm helping growth-minded entrepreneurs franchise their businesses using their 3-step Proven Process.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners' employees across North America each year to determine their levels of engagement.

FBR recently conducted its annual industry-wide Franchising at Work Employee Engagement Benchmarking Study to provide aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture and engagement compare to other companies in the franchise sector and improve hiring and retention practices. Participants were asked questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.

Franchises that participated in Franchise Business Review's employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising at Work Awards. FBR analyzed data from over 12,000 franchise employees, representing 80% unit-level employees and 20% corporate staff, to identify the finalists based on responses from their employees in eight key areas. Big Sky Franchise Team received the bronze award in the Supplier category, which means they are the third highest-rated supplier.

"The Franchising at Work Awards are the only awards that recognize the companies in the franchise sector that prioritize employee engagement and well-being, and are dedicated to building and maintaining a positive culture," said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. "This year's award winners have demonstrated that they are focused on maintaining high levels of employee engagement, supporting employee well-being, and developing successful managers. We are proud to recognize our 2024 award winners for dedicating the time and consistency to creating an exceptional employee experience."

"This is our third year as a finalist and our second time being ranked among the top three franchise suppliers," says Dr. Tom DuFore, founder and CEO of Big Sky Franchise Team. "I am proud of the company culture and team that we are building at Big Sky. I am honored that we have created an environment our team finds great satisfaction in."

See the presentation of the 2024 Franchising at Work research findings and awards here: https://vimeo.com/999525375

About Big Sky Franchise Team

Big Sky Franchise Team is an award-winning consulting firm helping growth-minded entrepreneurs franchise their businesses. Our team of consultants has consulted with more than 10,000 business leaders and worked with over 600 clients, including Jamba Juice, Two Men & A Truck, Massage Envy, Blimpie, Ford, Matco Tools, Rosati's Pizza, Mad Science, Berlitz, many others. Big Sky Franchise Team offers a complimentary consultation to any leader looking to franchise their business or grow their existing franchise system at https://bigskyfranchiseteam.com/.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR's franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.com.

