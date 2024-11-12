"Big Ten" Action Areas Emerge from System-Wide Compost and Compostable Packaging Circularity Event

This project is pioneering a new whole system engagement strategy for improving the intention of circularity, and is benefitted by guidance from professional whole system change facilitators. Professional time and talent to this process need underwriting to support the facilitation team's efforts. Post this

The strategic plan and action items that emerged from the event are part of a two-year systems change effort that now moves into a broad activation phase, inviting all participants in the supply chain to become involved in the Big Ten "Common Ground" Initiatives, which can be found here. An Activation Steering Committee for the work going forward is being formed and leaders have already stepped up to spearhead the 10 initiative work teams.

The group aligned on common ground through a facilitated three-day Future Search strategic planning process that helped the industry thoughtfully go through a process of self-examination. This included reflecting on key milestones in the history of composting and compostable packaging, examining the greatest challenges and opportunities within the current state, identifying macro and micro trends in the system, and envisioning a preferred future. Participants were able to define commonalities across a wide array of diverse experiences and resolve misunderstandings among the value chain about obstacles.

One powerful moment was having each stakeholder group share what they were proud of in how they have contributed to the industry, and what they were sorry for in how their stakeholder group may have unwittingly contributed to system challenges. Built up frustrations were vocalized and a felt sense of empathy and understanding of "being in it together" was generated, whileeveryone had the chance to learn from past mistakes.

Darla Arians from CDPHE reflects, "One proud moment for us in the government stakeholder group was learning that our various stakeholder engagement processes have promoted cross-industry collaboration and have started to help streamline standards and processes across the compost sector."

Through a series of iterative and adaptive cycles of discussion and large group report outs, a collective understanding and framing helped point to the needed future. Ultimately, a slate of 17 strategic initiatives were voted upon by the entire Future Search community. Ten focus areas emerged as the immediate initiatives to pursue which had accompanying action plans with dedicated teams and leaders. This convening marked a turning point in the history of the industry in terms of the level of potential around collaboration and working together across boundaries.

"Embracing circularity transforms 'waste' into a valuable resource, closing the consumption loop is a critical requirement for success and fostering regeneration. This pivotal gathering marked a turning point for the industry, revealing an extraordinary potential for collaboration and boundary-crossing partnerships that drive sustainable progress, " Clinton Sander, A1 Organics.

A virtual report-out on the initiatives and next steps, Roadmap to Activation, is taking place November 12, 12-1:30 ET. Anyone in the industry is welcome to attend and a replay will be available online.

"We are excited to find support across the value chain that will help us unify behind these solutions," said Bill Whitley, a composter and hauler from Spurt Industries & My Green Michigan. "Having composters and producers of compostable materials understanding the issues in deep discussions and debate tremendously increases our chances for success if we can expand this work beyond the room in the coming months," added Kelly Williams, of Earthfirst Films.

These 10 initiatives are seen by participants in the planning as the critical building blocks for a roadmap that will support the long-term success of the circularity of compost and compostables. Interested participants across the composting and compostable packaging industries are encouraged to preview the 10 priorities and sign up here to be part of the working groups developing implementation of the initiatives or on a Stakeholder Feedback team. Unique perspectives, interests, and experiences are highly valued and welcome.

Stakeholders from all parts of the system are encouraged to participate in activating the Common Ground Agenda that was created, which aims to implement the initiative action plans that solve roadblocks of circularity, including contamination and acceptance in some locations. There are many ways to be involved, including being part of Stakeholder Feedback Groups, which serve to provide insights and feedback to the initiative teams on the implications of recommendations and new programs that are being developed.

"I was thrilled to see the entire composting ecosystem represented in this project and at the event, which has successfully brought key stakeholders into alignment to commit to the 10 initiatives. This is a significant milestone in the growth of our industry. I firmly believe that composting and compostables are the responsible way to mitigate the environmental impact of food waste and plastic waste. I am looking forward to seeing participation from many more in the industry," says Mounir Izallalen, Strategic Alliances Manager for Eastman.

One unique aspect of this project is that it is guided by a collective leadership and funding model, so that ownership is ideally distributed equally for all stakeholder groups across the system. Both participation and financial support for the next stage of the process is critical so the group can fund the professional facilitation team to create structures of support for continued whole system coordination, communication, and collaboration for the 10 initiative teams. "This project is pioneering a new whole system engagement strategy for improving the intention of circularity, and is benefitted by guidance from professional whole system change facilitators. Professional time and talent to this process need underwriting to support the facilitation team's efforts," Susan Thoman, CFO for the Compost Manufacturing Alliance and the interim project financial manager. A range of options on how to support this project financially can be reviewed here.

For more information about the Future Search process and this project, contact the project's co-facilitators [email protected] [Candy Castellanos Kratz or Arielle Sullivan __title__ ]

Join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ashley Elzinga, Foodservice Packaging Institute, 571.513.4407, [email protected], www.fpi.org

Linda Norris Waldt, U.S. Composting Council, 240.315.8876, [email protected]

SOURCE Foodservice Packaging Institute; Foodservice Packaging Institute