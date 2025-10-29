Big Thirst and Pour Now Launch Omnichannel Platform to Transform Alcohol E-Commerce

We're introducing a better way to help people find and buy beverage alcohol online the way they want. We don't just help our clients sell, we help them sell smarter. Post this

A Frictionless Shopping Experience

Built specifically for the alcohol industry, the Big Thirst + Pour Now platform makes it easy for consumers to find and buy their favorite products—whether from the nearest store, with the fastest shipping, or at the best price—all in one click. The platform unites online sales for shipping, retailer, and delivery channels into a single path to purchase, from discovery to repeat loyalty.

"We're introducing a better way to help people find and buy beverage alcohol online the way they want," said Matt McGinnis, CEO of Big Thirst. "We don't just help our clients sell, we help them sell smarter. By combining multiple shipping and delivery fulfillment options with total visibility into first-party data, we eliminate the blind spots that hold brands back."

Meeting the Moment in Alcohol E-Commerce

E-commerce remains the fastest-growing channel in the U.S. beverage alcohol market. While overall category growth is expected to remain steady through 2027, online alcohol sales are projected to outperform the market, driven by consumer expectations to buy anything, anywhere, instantly. According to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, global alcohol e-commerce is forecast to reach $40 billion by 2027, adding $7.5 billion in new value.

Today's shoppers expect an omnichannel journey that connects DTC, retail, and delivery in one seamless experience. Big Thirst and Pour Now are the first to deliver an omnichannel journey with a seamless e-commerce solution that integrates directly into brands' websites, connected with full visibility into first-party data from online and retail sales for strategic insights.

Turning "Where to Buy" Into "Thanks for Your Purchase"

The combined platform allows brands to own the shopper journey from start to finish, integrating storefronts, shoppable media, and real-time retailer listings with a robust marketing engine that turns awareness into measurable sales.

"We're bringing the wine shop and liquor store to the living room," said Paul Mabray, CEO of Pour Now. "Our technology aggregates every digital offer from thousands of retailers to present the best options for each consumer. Together, Pour Now and Big Thirst turn 'Where to Buy' into 'Thanks for Your Purchase.'"

About Big Thirst, Inc.

Reach more consumers and grow your spirits brand with the beverage industry's most comprehensive alcohol e-commerce and marketing platform. Big Thirst is your all-in-one growth engine, combining a seamless, three-tier compliant online sales solution with expert marketing, operations consulting, powerful analytics, and nationwide fulfillment through our network of licensed retailers. Connect with Big Thirst on Facebook and Instagram. We accelerate sales for beverage brands.

About Pour Now

Pour Now guides shoppers to find - and buy - their favorite drinks by connecting them to 80 million+ live offers across 20,000+ retailers. Pour Now consumer listings surface the best buying options with the most context, so shoppers can buy how they want: nearest store, best deal, fastest shipping, curbside pickup, and more - all in one click.

