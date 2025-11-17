BigBadToyStore Introduces New Industry-Leading Package Grading Options for Collectors and Fans

"For over 25 years, BigBadToyStore has focused on providing our customers with collectibles in fantastic condition. We've built our entire business around careful handling and protective shipping so items arrive in the best condition possible," said Joel Boblit, President and Founder of BBTS. Post this

BBTS Mint Pro means virtually flawless packaging. BBTS Mint Pro products are ideal for display in any collection and are worthy of being professionally graded. BBTS goes through a rigorous process to select BBTS Mint Pro items: Each item is hand-inspected and verified by two team members before being accepted. Next, each item is wrapped individually in a plastic bag to prevent any scuffing or scratching, then placed in a custom-sized box to fit the product. To ensure maximum protection during shipping, BBTS securely packs the item in a second box to provide additional protection.

"For over 25 years, BigBadToyStore has focused on providing our customers with collectibles in fantastic condition. We've built our entire business around careful handling and protective shipping so items arrive in the best condition possible," said Joel Boblit, President and Founder of BBTS. "At BigBadToyStore, we're proud to set the standard in the industry to deliver unmatched quality, packaging protection, and customer care. Every collectible we sell is backed by our BBTS Triple Guarantee: Top-tier condition, Ultimate Protection, and Legendary Service."

CAS Graded & Cased is a new partnership between BBTS and Collector Archive Services (CAS), a leader in independent grading and authentication of collectibles. CAS Graded & Cased items are independently graded, uncirculated products that are cased in a tamper-proof, archival display case that blocks up to 85% of harmful UV light.

Each CAS Graded & Cased item comes with an official CAS grading certificate, which includes a photo of the graded item, a detailed grade breakdown, a hologram sticker with a unique HOLOID number (matching the number on the case), and an embossed security seal. These combined features make CAS certificates virtually impossible to replicate.

"We're thrilled to partner with BigBadToyStore to make CAS Graded & Cased products available to BBTS customers," said Ross Barr, Managing Member of CAS. "BBTS shares our belief that collectibles deserve more — better protection, better presentation, and better long-term value."

All BBTS Mint, BBTS Mint Pro, and CAS Cased & Graded products are available on www.bigbadtoystore.com in time for the Holidays.

About BigBadToyStore

BigBadToyStore (BBTS) is a leading online retailer specializing in action figures, collectibles, and pop culture merchandise. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Somerset, Wisconsin, BBTS has earned the trust of collectors worldwide through its extensive selection, collector-friendly pre-order system, industry-leading package grading, and commitment to quality service. All BBTS products are backed by the BBTS Triple Guarantee: Top-tier condition, Ultimate Protection, and Legendary Service. Discover the latest collectibles and exclusive offerings at www.BigBadToyStore.com.

About Collector Archive Services (CAS)

Collector Archive Services (CAS) is the trusted leader in collectible grading, authentication, and preservation. CAS transforms cherished collectibles into display-ready pieces of art with crystal-clear, tamper-proof encasements and professional certification. From vintage toys to modern releases, CAS protects the world's most beloved collectibles — helping fans safeguard their passion and increase their collections' long-term value.

Media Contact

Claudia Acuna, BigBadToyStore, 1 (951) 532-6634, [email protected]

SOURCE BigBadToyStore