Bigbie Insurance & Benefits Launches to Bring Clarity and Calm to Oklahoma Employers

Headquartered in Norman and serving clients statewide, Bigbie Insurance & Benefits provides hands-on plan design, contribution analysis, employee communication, and advocacy throughout the year — not just at renewal. Its core services include group medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance, along with executive and buy-sell coverage, Section 125 plan support, and compliance documentation.

Bigbie brings more than 20 years of experience leading and scaling benefits agencies, including the successful sale of his prior firm to a national organization. He has also advised technology, manufacturing, and real-estate ventures across Oklahoma, experience that fuels the agency's practical, data-driven approach.

"For me, it's about doing meaningful work right here at home," Bigbie added. "When employers and employees actually understand their benefits, they make better choices and everyone wins — healthier teams, predictable budgets, and stronger businesses."

The agency's website — bigbieinsurance.com — features educational tools, contribution-strategy guides, and short videos that explain complex topics in plain English. Its introductory video, "Smarter Benefits. Real Support.", highlights Bigbie's commitment to clear communication, transparent comparisons, and year-round advocacy.

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4MqsK2L9k3Q

Founded in 2025, Bigbie Insurance & Benefits helps employers throughout Oklahoma design benefit programs that fit their budgets and protect their teams. Whether advising on renewals, running employee meetings, or resolving complex claim issues, the agency's approach remains the same — keep it clear, local, and human.

For more information or to schedule a benefits review, visit bigbieinsurance.com/contact or call 405-977-3721.

