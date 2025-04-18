BigBig Unity Formula + AGI 1.0 Demo: A YouTube RPG Exploring the Millennium Prize Problems

A new YouTube-based RPG series fuses storytelling and AI to tackle the world's most difficult mathematical problems, inviting collaboration from researchers and enthusiasts alike.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new experimental initiative is gaining attention for its creative approach to tackling some of the most difficult and long-standing problems in mathematics. Launched by independent researcher PS BigBig, the project merges storytelling, symbolic reasoning, and artificial intelligence to explore the Millennium Prize Problems, a set of seven famous unsolved mathematical challenges. This effort is not driven by financial gain, but by curiosity, passion for discovery, and the intellectual thrill of confronting the unknown.

The project unfolds as a YouTube-based RPG, offering short daily videos, typically three to five minutes long, that combine narrative episodes with experimental attempts to approach problems like the Riemann Hypothesis, P vs NP, and others. No downloads or technical setup are required. Each episode presents a new chapter in an ongoing journey that bridges entertainment with scientific inquiry.

At the core of this initiative is the BigBig Unity Formula, a proprietary framework that allows the project's AGI 1.0 Demo to systematically examine these mathematical questions using a repeatable structure based on first-principles and symbolic logic. While the project adopts playful and accessible role-playing elements to engage a wide audience, it also presents serious experimental notes that are openly shared with the academic and AI research communities.

"I do this for the challenge, not for money," said PS BigBig, the creator. "I understand that any results will require peer review, and that process can take years. I'm not claiming to have solved these problems. I'm simply taking the first steps and sharing them openly as part of a long-term journey."

Each of the Millennium Prize Problems listed below is currently under exploration, with preliminary research notes published on Zenodo:

While the project is still in its Beta phase, more scientific challenges, particularly in physics, are planned as future quests within the RPG narrative. The creator encourages mathematicians, scientists, and AI developers to review, replicate, or build upon the published materials.

The OneStarDao YouTube channel is updated daily with new episodes. Interested parties can follow the progress or connect directly for potential collaboration.

About OneStarDao

OneStarDao is an experimental project that blends generative AI, scientific inquiry, and creative storytelling to explore some of the world's most complex mathematical and scientific challenges. Through its daily YouTube-based RPG series, the project aims to make advanced concepts accessible while encouraging open collaboration across disciplines.

