BIGGBY® COFFEE Brings the Luck of the Irish with Festive St. Patrick's Day Beverages

BIGGBY® COFFEE's seasonal favorites return on February 27th — the fan-favorite Irish Cream lineup and Mint Chip Creme Freeze, plus a special St. Patrick's Day limited-time offer.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE is celebrating the season of luck with the return of its highly anticipated St. Patrick's Day lineup on February 27th, featuring fan-favorite Irish Cream beverages and the refreshing Mint Chip Creme Freeze. Available for a limited time, these festive drinks are the perfect way to get into the St. Paddy's spirit.

On Monday, March 17, customers can enjoy 50% off any Irish Cream beverage or Mint Chip Creme Freeze, making it easier than ever to sip on the flavors of the season.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish Cream Favorites

Returning by popular demand, Irish Cream is back to bring its rich, creamy flavor to BIGGBY® COFFEE's lineup. Customers can enjoy a variety of delicious Irish Cream options, including:

Irish Cream Cold Brew: A smooth and creamy cold brew infused with classic Irish Cream flavor.

Foggy Irishman: A velvety blend of Irish Cream and espresso, perfect for those looking for a bold yet smooth latte.

Lucky Charm: A whimsical mix of Irish Cream and sweet caramel for a magical coffee experience.

Chocolate-Covered Leprechaun: A decadent combination of Irish Cream and chocolate, available as a latte or a sweet foam cold brew.

Latte of Joy: A festive, feel-good blend of espresso and Irish Cream to brighten your day.

Mint Chip Creme Freeze: A vibrant green drink that combines BIGGBY® COFFEE's custom mint sauce with rich chocolate chips for the perfect balance of refreshing and sweet.

Festive Treats to Pair With Your Drink

In addition to the return of its St. Patrick's Day beverages, BIGGBY® COFFEE is introducing two delicious food items to its seasonal menu. The Celebration Muffin is a sweet, colorful treat perfect for pairing with any coffee, while the Sausage Cheddar Biscuit offers a savory, satisfying option for those looking for a heartier bite. These limited-time offerings provide the perfect complement to BIGGBY® COFFEE's festive drinks, making it even easier to enjoy a little extra luck this season.

"The St. Patrick's Day season is all about fun, tradition, and a little bit of magic — something we love to bring to life in our menu," said BIGGBY® Chief Marketing Officer Rita Bettino. "Whether you're a longtime fan of our Irish Cream lineup or looking to try something new, we're excited to share these festive flavors with our guests."

BIGGBY® COFFEE's St. Patrick's Day menu will be available for a limited time, and if you've read this far–the brand also looks to celebrate a BIGG milestone this year in a BIGG way! More details to be announced mid-March. Customers can visit their local BIGGBY® COFFEE location to enjoy these seasonal offerings while they last.

Find a BIGGBY® COFFEE near you: https://www.biggby.com/locations/.

