BIGGBY® COFFEE Celebrates 30 Years with a 95-Cent Caramel Marvel Latte on March 26

The high-energy coffee brand is inviting fans to celebrate three decades of love, community and great coffee with a special throwback deal.

EAST LANSING, Mich., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE is turning 30, and the celebration wouldn't be complete without the drink that helped define its legacy. On Wednesday, March 26, the fan-favorite Caramel Marvel Latte will be available for just 95 cents in a 16-ounce hot or iced version at participating locations — giving both longtime fans and first-time visitors a reason to join the party.

Since its start in 1995, BIGGBY® COFFEE has grown from a single store into a thriving, people-first franchise with over 430 locations nationwide. Built on a culture of love, connection and community, the brand has become a staple for coffee lovers looking for more than just a caffeine boost — it's a place where everyone feels welcome.

"This is a celebration of the people who have made BIGGBY® COFFEE what it is today — our customers, our franchise family and our incredible team," said Co-Founder and Co-CEO Bob Fish. "The Caramel Marvel has been a favorite since day one, so what better way to celebrate 30 years than by sharing it at a price that takes us back to where it all started?"

BIGGBY® COFFEE continues to expand its reach while staying true to its mission of helping people build a life they love. Whether it's through its commitment to ethical sourcing (Farm-Direct), its dedication to creating joyful experiences or its focus on making every cup meaningful, the brand is as passionate about its future as it is about celebrating this milestone.

Don't miss the chance to party like it's 1995 — head to your nearest BIGGBY® COFFEE on March 26 and grab a 16-ounce Caramel Marvel Latte for just 95 cents while supplies last.

Find your nearest BIGGBY® COFFEE location to join in on the celebration: https://www.biggby.com/locations/

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee-lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 425+ cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

