BIGGBY® COFFEE Celebrates National Coffee Day, September 29, With Free 16 oz Hot or Iced Coffee

Guests who visit the high-energy coffee franchise on National Coffee Day will receive a free 16 oz hot or iced coffee to celebrate the BIGG day.

LANSING, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Coffee Day is a BIGG deal at BIGGBY® COFFEE. This year, guests who stop into one of the 400-plus high-energy coffeehouses on September 29 will receive a free 16 oz brewed hot or iced coffee. Each brewed coffee can be upgraded in size for an additional cost.

But that isn't all! Guests who utilize their registered BIGGBY® Card (within their BIGGBY® profile) at the point of purchase on National Coffee Day, will also be entered to win a share of a $50,000 digital gift card giveaway. Visit the website for more details: http://www.biggby.com/coffeeday/

In addition to celebrating National Coffee Day, BIGGBY® COFFEE is proud to highlight two significant milestones in its ongoing commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The franchise has now achieved 50% Farm-Direct coffee sourcing, a key step toward its goal of being 100% Farm-Direct by 2028. This milestone is marked by announcing the popular brew BIGGBY® Best, now being 100% Farm-Direct, and the launch of a new 100% Farm-Direct blend, developed in partnership with the La Fortaleza Farm in Chiapas, Mexico. This medium roast blend, which is now available at BIGGBY® COFFEE locations by the cup and by the bag, offers flavor notes that are fruity, nutty, and chocolatey.

Through its partnerships with La Fortaleza (available as a Single-Origin and included in BIGGBY® Best blend, El Recreo, (available as a Single-Origin and included in BIGGBY® Best blend) and Finca Terrerito (included in BIGGBY® Best blend), BIGGBY® COFFEE continues to make strides in promoting a more humane and sustainable coffee industry. By sourcing directly from these farms, BIGGBY® COFFEE is not only ensuring the highest quality for its customers but also supporting the communities that produce the coffee, providing them with fair wages, stability and the resources needed to thrive.

Stop into your local BIGGBY® COFFEE on September 29, grab a cup of Farm-Direct coffee on us and celebrate National Coffee Day!

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 400+ cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/.

