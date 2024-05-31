BIGGBY® COFFEE Celebrates National Egg Day with an Egg-citing Offer: 3 Cheese Egg Bites for Just 99 Cents

Available at participating locations June 3rd, these vegetarian egg bites are the perfect on-the-go treat for anyone looking for a light yet satisfying breakfast or a delicious snack.

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What, you've never heard of National Egg Day? Seriously?! Well, BIGGBY® COFFEE is here to scramble that oversight with a promotion so good, you'll never forget June 3rd again. Get this: 3 Cheese Egg Bites for just 99 cents. That's right, 99 cents! Limited to one per customer and available at participating locations, with no additional purchase necessary. Consider this your official introduction to the egg-stravaganza you didn't know you needed!

BIGGBY's 3 Cheese Egg Bites — only available for a limited time in partnership with Hormel — are the perfect on-the-go treat for anyone looking for a light yet satisfying breakfast or a delicious snack any time of the day. These bites are also vegetarian, making them a versatile choice for everyone. Each two-bite serving contains only 230 calories, 8 grams of carbs and 13 grams of protein — a guilt-free indulgence!

"National Egg Day gave us the perfect excuse to offer egg-ceptional value that our customers are really craving right now," said Rita Bettino, chief marketing officer of BIGGBY® COFFEE. "Our 3 Cheese Egg Bites have quickly become a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to highlight just how eggs-traordinary and nutritious eggs can be."

This special promotion is for one day only. So head into your local BIGGBY COFFEE on June 3rd and egg-sperience the joy of National Egg Day with delicious egg bites for just 99 cents! While supplies last.

For more information about the National Egg Day promotion and to find a participating BIGGBY® location near you, visit: https://www.biggby.com/.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 394 cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

