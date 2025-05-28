BIGGBY® COFFEE Kicks Off Summer with Fan-Favorite Flavors, Bold New Sips -- and a Fresh New Look

From the nostalgic Campfire Latte to vibrant Red Bull® mocktails, craveable Pretzel Minis, and a playful brand refresh, BIGGBY® is brewing up flavor, energy, and feel-good vibes all season long.

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer is heating up, and BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 430+ unit non-traditional high-energy coffee franchise, is ready to make waves with the return of its fan-favorite Summer LTO Menu starting on May 22, packed with nostalgic indulgence, vibrant new sips and mouthwatering snacks!

Back by very popular demand, the Campfire Lineup returns for summer 2025! With a rich, custom mocha-toasted marshmallow-hazelnut sauce from Lyons, every sip of the Campfire Latte and Campfire Creme Freeze delivers that cozy fireside feeling. Topped with decadent drizzle and graham cracker crumbs, it's a s'mores experience in a cup.

Adding spark to the season is the all-new Runnin' Wild Berry Mocktail — a bold blend of Red Bull® Pink Edition, lemonade, and juicy blackberry and dragon fruit flavors. For frozen fun, try the Red Bull® Pink Edition Creme Freeze, or grab a Red Bull® Pink Edition on its own for a fizzy energy boost.

BIGGBY® is also berry excited to announce the return of Blackberry Syrup, along with a new Sugar-Free Blackberry option! Fan-favorite drinks like Purple Haze, Black Forest and Pink Panther Creme Freeze are making a comeback alongside the brand-new Blackberry Bolt Mocktail — a refreshing, low-sugar blend of Red Bull®, lemonade, vanilla, and blackberry.

On the snack side, say hello to Pretzel Minis — soft pretzel slider sandwiches (ham & cheddar or turkey & cheddar) served warm with honey mustard for the perfect on-the-go bite. Pair it with our new summer dessert lineup, featuring the Chocolate Brownie and Marshmallow Treat, now a must-have in all stores.

And for those looking to cool off with a classic, BIGGBY® is offering any size plain iced coffee for just $2.49 — a refreshing deal all season long.

With flavor-packed bundles, festive promotions, and something for every kind of sipper, BIGGBY® COFFEE is making Summer 2025 unforgettable.

This summer also marks a fresh chapter for BIGGBY®, with a fun new brand look and feel rolling out in stores! Alongside the bold new flavors, guests may notice some exciting changes in-store — from updated visuals to refreshed messaging — all part of BIGGBY®'s way of bringing even more good vibes to your daily coffee run.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit http://www.BIGGBY.com.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee-lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 430+ cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE BIGGBY® COFFEE