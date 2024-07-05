BIGGBY® COFFEE Makes a Splash This Summer, Bringing Back the Shark Bite Creme Freeze and Limited-Time Summer Menu

BIGGBY® COFFEE is bringing back the Shark Bite Creme Freeze, a thrilling blend of blue raspberry and strawberry flavors topped with a gummy shark, as part of its adventurous summer menu featuring innovative drinks and savory snacks.

LANSING, Mich., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, BIGGBY® COFFEE — the high-energy coffee franchise with 400 stores nationwide — is bringing back the Shark Bite Creme Freeze for a limited time. Designed to captivate taste buds with a blend of deadly delicious blue raspberry and strawberry flavors, this fan-favorite icy treat promises to be as thrilling as encountering a great white in the deep blue sea. Topped with a playful gummy shark, it's not just a drink — it's an adventure!

"We wanted to create something that would leave our customers' jaws dropped," said BIGGBY® COFFEE Director of Marketing Jaime Balazy. "The Shark Bite Creme Freeze combines the excitement of summer with flavors that pack a punch, making it a must-try for anyone seeking a taste of thrill."

Available from July 5-14, the Shark Bite Creme Freeze joins the BIGGBY® COFFEE summer lineup, which includes other tantalizing offerings:

The Cookies & Cream collection will feature lattes, Sweet Foam Cold Brews and a Creme Freeze mixed with a custom sauce with notes of rich, chocolate cookies and velvety cream and topped with real Oreo® pieces.

The Red Bull Summer Edition flavor, Curuba Elderflower, will be featured in the Poolside Punch Mocktail and its own Creme Freeze. The tropical flavor profile (with hints of floral) will be complemented with dragon fruit for an invigorating and refreshing treat that conjures up memories of summer days, pool parties and sun-soaked oases.

Whether you're lounging by the pool or exploring the urban jungle, these bold beverages are sure to make waves wherever they're enjoyed.

In addition to its innovative drinks, BIGGBY ® COFFEE continues to offer a variety of satisfying food options:

The Chorizo Cheddar Bragel® is a toasted bagel topped with hashbrowns and filled with chorizo, cheddar and cream cheese. It's great for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.

Macarons are packed five to a cup and come in an assortment of chocolate, pistachio, raspberry, vanilla and salted caramel flavors. This decadent treat is sure to please any palate.

For those looking to turn an ordinary day into an extraordinary adventure, the Shark Bite Creme Freeze is the perfect companion. Visit your nearest BIGGBY® COFFEE today and experience the thrill of the sea without getting your feet wet.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 400 cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

