BIGGBY® COFFEE Opens 10 New Locations, Launches New Leadership Podcast and More; Wraps Up Q1 With Impressive Momentum

From a partnership with the Detroit Tigers to a placement on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, the beloved high-energy coffee franchise has a lot to celebrate this quarter.

EAST LANSING, Mich., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the positive-energy coffee franchise with 392 units nationwide, is thrilled to announce an outstanding start to the year with significant franchise growth, innovative new initiatives and a steadfast commitment to its people-first culture. The franchise is setting a precedent for industry standards with its emphasis on supporting employees and franchisees in building a life that they love.

BIGGBY® COFFEE has experienced impressive growth in the first quarter of 2024, with 12 new franchise signings, 30% of which originated from existing franchise owners — an indicator of strong franchisee satisfaction and system health. Furthermore, the brand celebrated the opening of 10 new locations and the signing of 15 new leases, showcasing the ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint.

"We are excited about the momentum we're building, especially in new markets," said Tony DePietro, Vice President of Emerging Markets for BIGGBY® COFFEE. "The commitment we see from our franchisees, both new and existing, is a testament to the strength and appeal of the BIGGBY® brand."

BIGGBY® COFFEE ranked No. 243 on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500, climbing 29 spots from its 2023 ranking of No. 272. This year, the brand is looking to grow its presence in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Idaho and Illinois, leveraging momentum built by flagship locations opened in these states.

In addition to its franchising success, BIGGBY® COFFEE continues to engage consumers with innovative offerings. The franchise is the Official Coffee of the Detroit Tigers, for example, and offered several new Detroit Tigers themed beverages and promotions in stores throughout Michigan, Ohio and Indiana to enhance the game day experiences of fans.

"Our partnership with the Detroit Tigers is a great way to foster a stronger community and enrich our store experiences for all coffee lovers and sports fans alike," said BIGGBY® COFFEE's Chief Marketing Officer, Rita Bettino.

BIGGBY® COFFEE also proudly announced its partnership with Black Bear Sports Group, Inc., securing the naming rights for three ice arenas in Michigan: BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - Ann Arbor, BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - East Lansing, and BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - Brighton. This partnership not only highlights BIGGBY® COFFEE's commitment to community and youth sports, particularly hockey, but also includes a long-term sponsorship of the BIGGBY® COFFEE Hockey Club.

In all of its ventures, BIGGBY® COFFEE is focused on helping people build a life they love. Whether the team is supporting a local barista, a growing franchisee or a member of the home office in this mission, creating a workplace that values each individual for who they are is one of the key ways BIGGBY® COFFEE lives up to its purpose.

Now, as the brand reaches new heights, BIGGBY® COFFEE has launched the "Love in Leadership" podcast to showcase that purpose to more and more people. Hosted by Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mike McFall, along with Chief Purpose Officer Laura Eich, the podcast features leaders who are revolutionizing workplace environments through a people-first approach.

"The vision of BIGGBY® COFFEE is to improve workplace culture in America, and the podcast is one of the ways that we can influence the world as it relates to that vision," McFall said. "Leadership is about impacting and improving your community and the human condition, and workplace culture presents a clear opportunity to do this. If you're the CEO of a business, and all you care about is growing the asset, you're a manager. I care about leading. I care about taking the position that I have in this world and improving the lives of others. I care about what happens in my community independent of me and my business."

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 392 cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida.

