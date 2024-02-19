BIGGBY® COFFEE Ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 Franchise 500

Climbing nearly 30 spots from its 2023 rank, the high-energy coffee franchise stands among some of the biggest brands in the industry as it chases the 500-unit mark.

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the high-energy coffee franchise with 385 units nationwide, has secured a spot on Entrepreneur's 2024 Franchise 500. The ranking is highly competitive, serving as a primary resource for franchisees to research opportunities and franchisors to celebrate their successes. Ranked No. 243 this year, BIGGBY® COFFEE has climbed 29 spots from its 2023 ranking of No. 272.

The Franchise 500 is a comprehensive list of the top franchises in the industry, built by the team at Entrepreneur after the careful consideration of franchisors' responses to a thorough questionnaire and their current Franchise Disclosure Document. The team focuses on four primary factors: costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength.

The 45th annual Franchise 500 was the most competitive one yet, with 1,389 franchisors submitting the required information.

As a brand, BIGGBY® COFFEE has long emphasized a focus on its people and culture. As it chases the 500-unit mark, the brand has been growing spectacularly; last year, the brand opened 48 new locations, awarded 88 franchises and had over 150 more in some stage of development. About one-third of BIGGBY® COFFEE's new franchise agreements came from existing franchise owners — a strong indicator of system health.

Through partnerships with passionate local entrepreneurs, BIGGBY® COFFEE is bringing its culture of love to communities nationwide. It has awarded franchises in Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida and Georgia. This year, it is looking to grow its presence in Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Idaho and Illinois, leveraging momentum built by flagship locations opened in these states.

With happy franchise owners, a growing base of loyal fans and healthy growth, BIGGBY® COFFEE is capturing the attention of industry professionals like those at Entrepreneur, strengthening its reputation as it continues to pursue its next growth milestone and bring its bright, non-traditional model to more communities.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 385 cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida.

