BIGGBY® COFFEE Unveils First Major Brand Refresh in 30 Years

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 430+ unit high-energy coffee franchise, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a major brand refresh. This marks the most significant update to the brand since its founding in 1995, focusing on a recommitment to the values that have powered its growth for three decades.

"Our 30th birthday felt like the perfect springboard for the next chapter," said Rita Bettino, Chief Marketing Officer at BIGGBY® COFFEE. "It was an opportunity to reestablish our roots, reinforce who we are and clearly differentiate ourselves in a crowded category. BIGGBY® has always been about creating positive energy, and this refresh brings that to life visually and emotionally in a bigger, bolder way."

The refresh introduces updated visual elements across marketing materials and in-store signage, designed to unify the brand's identity as it continues to expand. Anchored by the new tagline, "BIGGBY® Makes it Better," the refresh emphasizes the brand's commitment to creating positive experiences and meaningful connections, reinforcing its long-standing people-first approach.

"Now more than ever, when so many people are feeling overwhelmed and disconnected, we want our guests to know that BIGGBY® COFFEE is here for them — with more than just a really great cup of coffee," Bettino said. "Our baristas put their heart into everything they do, from crafting fun, flavorful drinks and tasty Bragels®, to making sure guests feel appreciated, recharged, and a little bit better than when they came in."

The brand refresh also reinforces BIGGBY® COFFEE's unique positioning in the marketplace which is rooted in high quality, hand crafted beverages, farm-direct, sustainable coffee sourcing, and a fully franchised model that empowers and encourages owners to invest in their stores' local communities.

"We are a brand built on relationships with our vendors, our customers and our franchisees," said Erin Kaylor, president of BIGGBY® COFFEE. "This refresh is about unifying our message, supporting franchisees with clear tools, and making sure our values are expressed consistently as we grow."

Since opening its first store in East Lansing, Michigan, BIGGBY® COFFEE has grown into a regional powerhouse, with locations across 13 states and a goal of becoming a $1 billion brand by 2028. In 2025 alone, the brand has opened 17 locations, with plans to open north of 35 more in the months ahead.

"This refresh is not about reinventing ourselves, it's about staying true to what's always made us special and evolving how we express it," said Mike McFall, co-founder and co-CEO. "For us, BIGGBY® has always been more than just coffee. It's about optimism, connection and making life a little better — for our customers, our employees and the world around us."

For BIGGBY® COFFEE, the next 30 years begin now, with a clear message, a bold new look and the same heart that started it all in a single Michigan coffee shop.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise dedicated to making life better with every cup. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® COFFEE has grown to over 430 locations across 13 states, driven by a simple mission: to support people in building a life they love. Known for its fun, flavorful beverages and unpretentious, people-first approach, the brand offers a welcoming space where customers feel seen, supported, and uplifted.

With a fully franchised business model, BIGGBY® COFFEE empowers local entrepreneurs to thrive while giving back to their communities. The company's cultural values — Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself, and Share Great Coffee — shape every interaction, from in-store experiences to its growing farm-direct sourcing initiatives. In 2024, BIGGBY® unveiled a bold brand refresh anchored by the tagline "BIGGBY® Makes it Better," reinforcing its commitment to meaningful connections and positive energy.

For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit http://www.biggby.com.

