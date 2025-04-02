BIGGBY® COFFEE Unveils Spring-Inspired Limited Time Only Menu Featuring Lavender and MelonBerry Flavors

Available April 1st through May 21st, the new seasonal lineup features floral, fruity, and savory favorites, plus special promotions for National Tea Day and Mother's Day.

EAST LANSING, Mich., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the 430+ unit high-energy coffee franchise committed to helping people build lives they love while centering ethical and sustainable practices, is excited to announce the launch of its new Limited Time Only (LTO) Spring menu, available from April 1st to May 21st. This seasonal menu features a vibrant lineup of drinks, food items and exclusive promotions that celebrate the flavors of spring.

This year, BIGGBY® is embracing the floral and herbal notes of lavender, which industry pros are calling the "Pumpkin Spice of Spring." Known for its versatility, lavender can be enjoyed in hot, iced and frozen beverages, making it the perfect flavor for the season's changing temperatures. BIGGBY® COFFEE's Spring menu includes several lavender-based drinks: Honey Lavender Latte, White Lavender Matcha Tea Latte, Lavender London Fog, White Lavender Sweet Foam Cold Brew, and Lavender Lemonade. For those who prefer a zero sugar option, a sugar-free lavender syrup will also be available. The lavender offerings are sure to become fan favorites, pairing perfectly with the blooming season.

In addition to the lavender-inspired drinks, BIGGBY® is introducing an exclusive new flavor: MelonBerry Syrup, bursting with raspberry, strawberry and a hint of watermelon flavor. Available in two refreshing forms — MelonBerry BIGGBY® Blast (iced or frozen) and MelonBerry Creme Freeze (lemonade-based) — this vibrant flavor is also available to add to any BIGGBY® Blast, Red Bull Mocktail, Creme Freeze, lemonade or tea for a bright and refreshing spring treat.

Spring food lovers can enjoy two returning fan favorites: the Lemon Muffin — a moist, zesty lemon cake topped with a sweet streusel crumble — and the Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with Honey, which is back for its second season with a sweet honey swirl for extra comfort. Also featured are the Egg & Cheese Biscuit with Honey and Biscuits with Honey — perfect for a quick, savory snack or breakfast.

In addition to the new spring menu, BIGGBY® COFFEE is offering exciting promotions during this period, including:

National Tea Day: Celebrate with $1 off all tea beverages on April 21st.

Mother's Day: Enjoy a BOGO free or $1 off any drink, any size, on May 11th.

Spring Bundles available through May 21st:

$5 - 16oz Hot or Iced Coffee + Muffin

$7 - 16oz Hot or Iced Coffee + Bragel®

$9 - 16oz Hot or Iced Signature Latte + Bragel®

BIGGBY® COFFEE invites all customers to savor the season with its spring-inspired menu and exclusive promotions. Whether you're in the mood for a floral lavender treat or a vibrant MelonBerry refreshment, there's something for everyone this spring at BIGGBY® COFFEE.

To find a BIGGBY® COFFEE location near you, visit http://www.BIGGBY.com.

About The BIGGBY® COFFEE Franchise

BIGGBY® COFFEE, based in East Lansing, Mich., was started with a single store on March 15, 1995. One year later, and on the cusp of opening a second location, Bob Fish and Michael McFall, on a handshake and $4,000, decided to franchise the concept. The brand's cultural values of Make Friends, Have Fun, B Yourself and Share Great Coffee help coffee-lovers and the coffee-curious alike benefit from a less pretentious and fun approach to the standard gourmet cafe paradigm. Besides connoisseur-worthy drinks with names like Teddy Bear® and Caramel Marvel®, BIGGBY® COFFEE baristas provide a unique experience focused on brightening their customers' day and supporting them in building a life they love. The "Big 'B'" on the orange background caught on, and today BIGGBY® COFFEE has 430+ cafes across many states, including Virginia, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky and Florida.

To learn more about franchising with BIGGBY® COFFEE, visit https://www.biggbyfranchising.com/.

