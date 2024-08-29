BIGGBY® COFFEE Welcomes Fall With the Return of Their Fall Menu and Celebrates 50% Farm-Direct Coffee Milestone with the Launch of La Fortaleza

The much anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte menu is returning. Crowd favorites like the Sweet Foam Pumpkin Cold Brew and Maple Waffle Sandwich are now available.

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BIGGBY® COFFEE, the high-energy coffee franchise beloved across the nation, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) menu, packed with seasonal flavors and cozy treats perfect for the crisp days of fall. Available from August 22 through October 31, this year's lineup promises to delight customers with a variety of comforting beverages and savory snacks.

Embrace the spirit of autumn with BIGGBY® COFFEE's seasonal drink offerings, including the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, the indulgent Sweet Foam Pumpkin Cold Brew and the deliciously spiced Chaider (Chai and Apple Cider). For those who crave a creative twist, the Chumpkin offers unique flavor combinations of Pumpkin and Chai that are sure to satisfy. Additionally, the Caramel Apple Cider returns as a fan-favorite, blending sweet and tart flavors to create the ultimate fall sip.

On the food menu, BIGGBY® COFFEE is bringing back the popular Maple Waffle Sandwich, a Belgian-style waffle infused with real maple syrup and filled with cheddar, egg and a choice of bacon or sausage — perfect for a hearty breakfast or afternoon treat. The Pumpkin Muffin, made with real pumpkin and cream cheese, also makes a much anticipated comeback.

As part of this seasonal celebration, BIGGBY® COFFEE is also gearing up for National Coffee Day on September 29. While details of the specific promotion are yet to be revealed, customers can expect exciting offers and surprises that will make their coffee experience even more memorable.

In addition to its signature Fall menu launch, BIGGBY® COFFEE is proud to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The franchise has now achieved 50% Farm-Direct coffee sourcing, a key step toward its goal of being 100% Farm-Direct by 2028. This milestone is marked by the launch of a new 100% Farm-Direct blend, developed in partnership with the La Fortaleza Farm in Chiapas, Mexico. This medium roast blend, which is now available at BIGGBY® COFFEE locations by the cup and by the bag, offering flavor notes that are fruity, nutty, and chocolatey. The people behind the new La Fortaleza brew are Maria Esther Saut and Pascual Castillo. We invite you to learn more about their story via BIGGBY® COFFEE's website and social media pages throughout the fall and winter months.

Through its partnerships with La Fortaleza, El Recreo, and Finca Terrerito, BIGGBY® COFFEE continues to make strides in promoting a more humane and sustainable coffee industry. By sourcing directly from these farms, BIGGBY® COFFEE is not only ensuring the highest quality for its customers but also supporting the communities that produce the coffee, providing them with fair wages, stability and the resources needed to thrive.

"We are halfway to our goal. Our Farm-Direct partnerships are about more than just coffee; they're about building better lives for the people who grow it," said Bob Fish, co-founder of BIGGBY® COFFEE. "We're excited to continue this journey and to share these stories with our customers as we work towards a fully sustainable future."

So this fall, as you cozy up with a Pumpkin Spice Latte or a cup of La Fortaleza brew, you can feel good knowing that you're not just enjoying a seasonal treat — you're also part of a movement that's changing lives around the world.

